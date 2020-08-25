NFL notes: Baker reaches four-year deal with Cards

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has agreed to terms on a $59 million, four-year contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.
The team announced the deal on Tuesday. Baker’s agent David Mulugheta confirmed the terms and that $33.1 million is guaranteed, which makes him among the NFL’s highest-paid safeties.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Baker played in college at Washington and was drafted in the second round in 2017. The 24-year-old has quickly become a young cornerstone for the Cardinals’ defense and led all NFL defensive backs with 147 tackles last season, including 104 unassisted tackles.
Baker’s rookie contract was set to expire after this season, but now he’s under contract through 2024.
Browns lose rookie safety Delpit for the season
BEREA, Ohio — Grant Delpit’s 2020 season ended with the Cleveland Browns before it began.
The rookie safety ruptured his right Achilles tendon while going through individual drills on Monday, a freak injury and another dose of bad luck for Cleveland and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, who has lost three likely defensive starters in a week to injuries.
The team said Tuesday that Delpit, a second-round pick from national champion LSU, will undergo surgery.
His loss is yet another blow to Cleveland’s defense, and especially its secondary, which was overhauled during the offseason.
Delpit’s injury is the third significant one to strike Cleveland’s defense early in Stefanski’s first training camp.
Linebacker Mack Wilson hyperextended his left knee while breaking up a pass last week, and nickel back Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him. It’s not known when Wilson or Johnson will be back on the field.
49ers’ Bosa, Aiyuk will be sidelined at least a week
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk will both miss at least one week of practice with lower-body injuries.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Bosa had complained last week of soreness in his leg and got time off from practice. When that didn’t help, he underwent an MRI that showed a muscle strain that has him out on a week-to-week basis.
Bosa was the defensive rookie of the year last season and is a key part of the strong pass rush for the defending NFC champions.
Aiyuk had been extremely impressive early in camp before coming up lame on a deep pass during Sunday’s practice. He was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain that was not as serious as initially feared. He also is week to week.
Lions decide not to practice
to protest police shooting
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after an African-American man was shot by police in Wisconsin.
“We came up with this one as a unit,” Detroit defensive end Trey Flowers said.
Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was shot Sunday, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Elsewhere
Vikings: Minnesota linebacker Cameron Smith‘s surgery to repair an enlarged heart has gone as planned, after a false positive COVID-19 test earlier this month led to the diagnosis of the second-year player’s genetic defect.
Coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that Smith was “in good shape” after the procedure Monday in Philadelphia, where he’ll stay “for a while” to recover.
Smith said earlier this month the rehabilitation process would take about three months until he’s cleared for unrestricted physical activity. He’ll miss the 2020 season.
Fan bans: The Los Angeles Chargers and Rams said that games at SoFi Stadium will be held without fans until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rams are scheduled to open the new $5 billion venue Sept. 13 against Dallas. The Chargers’ first game at SoFi is set for Sept. 20 against Kansas City.
The San Francisco 49ers also play their season opener against Arizona without fans in attendance, and the Vikings will play at least their first two home games without spectators.