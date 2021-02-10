NFL notes: Brady-to-Gronk trophy pass highlights boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. — Even on the water, it seems the connection between seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and his receivers cannot be denied.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade Wednesday to celebrate their first NFL title in 18 years on a sun-splashed day with thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa.
At one point, Brady was captured on video tossing the NFL’s Lombardi Trophy from his boat across the water to a shirtless Cameron Brate in another boat. That brought wild cheers from fans and players.
Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes in the team’s 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kanas City Cheifs to Rob Gronkowski, who teamed with Brate to form one of the best tight end tandems in the NFL this season.
As the parade ended coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs couldy repeat as champions if the team stays intact. Brady has already said he’ll be back, and Arians is determined to hold on to several other key players.
“We have the best coaching staff in the NFL. And we damn sure have the best players in the NFL,” Arians said. “We have to keep the band together.”
Clemson’s Lawrence to undergo shoulder surgery before draft
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his left, nonthrowing shoulder before the NFL draft.
Lawrence’s representative, Kyle Strongin of MGC Sports, said Lawrence scheduled a workout for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s pro day on March 11 because of the upcoming surgery. Strongin did not specify when the procedure would happen.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 passer who finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting to Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Denver drops Bouye
DENVER — The Denver Broncos released cornerback A.J. Bouye after one tumultuous season.
Bouye’s injury-riddled season in Denver was cut short when he received a six-game suspension in December for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. His suspension still includes two games next season.
Before the suspension, Bouye, 29, was plagued by injuries. He missed four games with a shoulder injury and another with a concussion, plus parts of two other games when he got hurt. Bouye finished the season with just 23 tackles and no interceptions.
Texans president Rootes resigns
HOUSTON — Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes resigned after more than 20 years, the team’s latest move in an offseason of upheaval.
The team said that Rootes was leaving to pursue interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston.
Rootes was hired in 2000 as the Texans began preparations for their expansion season in 2002. He was responsible for all of the team’s business functions, including stadium naming rights and sponsorships, ticket sales and coordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships.
His departure continued the Texans’ offseason turnover. The team hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio last month to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after an 0-4 start. The Texans also face uncertainty on the field with star quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade last month.
Houston finished 4-12 last season.
Bears hire Pettine
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine (Virginia) as a senior defensive assistant.