NFL notes: Breeland to be suspended for four games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the first four games of the season because of off-the-field issues earlier this year, a source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The news, which was first reported by ESPN.com, has long been assumed after Breeland was arrested in April on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license.
The suspension leaves the Chiefs with more depth concerns at cornerback, where they lost Kendall Fuller (Virginia Tech) in free agency and elected not to re-sign veteran Morris Claiborne. They still have their other starter, Charvarius Ward, but the depth behind him includes Rashad Fenton, special teams ace Antonio Hamilton and a couple of rookies.
The Chiefs did get some positive news in the defensive backfield with the return of one of the rookies, Bopete Keyes, who was out with a broken orbital bone. They also got free safety Juan Thornhill (Virginia) onto the field to do some light work for the first time since he tore his ACL just as the Chiefs were making a push toward the Super Bowl.
Reid said that Thornhill, who was emerging as a legitimate star, and running mate Tyrann Mathieu give the Chiefs plenty of help in coverage — even though neither is necessarily a cornerback.
Browns LB Wilson
out with knee injury
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson suffered a hyperextended left knee and could miss significant time while recovering, another early blow to a Cleveland team already down two offensive starters.
Wilson was injured while breaking up a pass during Tuesday’s practice. His injury came one day after his high, hard tackle on running back Nick Chubb — in the first workout in full pads — gave the Browns star running back a concussion.
Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any details on Wilson’s injury. He’s awaiting more information from the medical staff before he knows how long the second-year linebacker from Alabama will be out.
Stefanski said Chubb has been back in the team’s facility, but has not been cleared to practice.
Wilson made 14 starts last season when Kirskey got hurt and played well, especially against the pass.
Bubble eyed for some postseason play
CHICAGO — Just as MLB is considering the creation of a bubble or bubbles for postseason play, the NFL is actively discussing the idea, at least for conference championship games and the Super Bowl.
Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said Wednesday that Saints coach Sean Payton introduced the idea on the last committee call.
“Not sure if that is something we could do actually legally,” Vincent said. “But the concept itself as you start driving toward the championship run, the players could do it if they choose to do it — not club-driven — but to create some form of bubble, that secure environment to make sure there is no risk of outside [infection].”
Vincent added, “All things are on the table during this fluid environment.”
Elsewhere
Dolphins: Miami linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a significant right leg injury in practice, coach Brian Flores said. The Dolphins were still awaiting test results after Biegel was carted off the field Tuesday, Flores said.
Last year Biegel started 10 games and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for losses. He had 2½ sacks and also played on special teams.
Patriots: A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that police violated the rights of New England owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts, barring the tapes’ use at trial and dealing a potentially deadly blow to their prosecution.
The state 4th District Court of Appeal ruled Kraft’s rights were violated under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.
Giants: New York signed veteran kicker Graham Gano. The Giants also put receiver and special teams standout Cody Core on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.
New York has been without a kicker since releasing Chandler Catanzaro on Monday. He was signed last month after the team released Aldrick Rosas in the wake of a poor 2019 season and an arrest in the offseason for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident.
Bills: Punter and kicker Kaare Vedvik got the boot again, this time by Buffalo. The once-promising player from Norway has now been traded once and cut four times in just over a year after being released by the Bills on Wednesday. Buffalo used the open roster spot to sign Australian-born punter Lachlan Edwards, who spent the previous four seasons with the New York Jets.