NFL notes: Brees to undergo tests on rib injury

New Orleans coach Sean Payton said Sunday night that Saints quarterback Drew Brees will undergo an MRI and X-rays to determine the severity of a rib injury that forced him to sit out the second half of a 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt it was really impacting him,” Payton said. “So, specifically, he’ll get an MRI and X-rays. His back felt sore. As he tried to throw, he just came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing.’ And so, quickly, we made the switch.”

Brees’ availability for Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons is unclear.

The injury occurred after the veteran quarterback was sacked by 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street midway through the second quarter as he looked to make a play downfield. Street was flagged for roughing the passer.

Brees finished out the half, but appeared to be in discomfort.