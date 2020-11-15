NFL notes: Brees to undergo tests on rib injury

New Orleans coach Sean Payton said Sunday night that Saints quarterback Drew Brees will undergo an MRI and X-rays to determine the severity of a rib injury that forced him to sit out the second half of a 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
“He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt it was really impacting him,” Payton said. “So, specifically, he’ll get an MRI and X-rays. His back felt sore. As he tried to throw, he just came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing.’ And so, quickly, we made the switch.”
Brees’ availability for Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons is unclear.
The injury occurred after the veteran quarterback was sacked by 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street midway through the second quarter as he looked to make a play downfield. Street was flagged for roughing the passer.
Brees finished out the half, but appeared to be in discomfort.
When the Saints took the field to begin the second half, Brees, still suited up with his helmet on, remained on the sidelines as Jameis Winston took over. The team announced shortly thereafter that Brees was questionable to return. He sat out for the rest of the game.
Panthers’ QB Bridgewater injured in loss to Bucs
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn’t finish the Carolina Panthers’ 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it’s unclear whether the quarterback will be able to start in Week 11, but NFL.com reported the right knee injury wasn’t serious though he was to undergo an MRI.
Bridgewater exited the runaway affair with under 6 minutes to go in the fourth quarter after taking a low sack from Jason Pierre-Paul on third-and-4 with Carolina down by 16. Bridgewater hobbled off the field as his backup, P.J. Walker, entered to attempt a fourth-down conversion, one Carolina failed.
Bridgewater missed the 2016 season and most of the 2017 season after he tore his ACL and suffered other damage to his left knee in the 2016 preseason. The injury briefly derailed the former first-rounder’s career before Bridgewater bounced back as a New Orleans Saints backup in 2018 and 2019 and signed a three-year deal with Carolina this offseason.
Rams left tackle Whitworth taken off with knee injury
Los Angeles Rams veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth was was taken off the field on a cart with an injured left knee late in the first half of his team’s victory over Seattle.
Whitworth, a 15-year NFL veteran and the cornerstone of the Rams’ offense under Sean McVay, was injured when K.J. Wright accidentally hit the side of Whitworth’s leg.
Whitworth, 38, had played every snap this season and 99% of last season’s snaps for the Rams. Whitworth, who began his career with 11 seasons in Cincinnati, hasn’t missed a game dbecause of injury since 2013.
Joe Noteboom, who returned from injured reserve this week, took over for Whitworth. Noteboom usually has played guard for the Rams when healthy.
In other injury news:
Bills-Cardinals: Arizona defensive lineman Corey Peters was carted off the field with a knee injury in the second quarter of the Cardinals’ victory over Buffalo.
Packers: Green Bay running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin left with a rib injury in the first half against Jacksonville.
Giants: New York right guard Kevin Zeitler came out of the game against the Eagles with a concussion.
Packers lock up Bakhtiari with four-year contract
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay offensive lineman David Bakhtiari agreed to a contract extension that will keep the Pro Bowl left tackle off the free agent market in the offseason.
Bakhtiari’s contract has been set to expire at the end of the 2020 season. Bakhtiari’s agent, Mark Humenik, confirmed that his client had agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus.
Bakhtiari also appreciated the Packers’ investment in him. Bakhtiari said he told his agent that he wanted to know before signing the deal whether it would make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
“I explicitly asked him and he said, ‘Yes, it is,’” Bakhtiari said. “So I said, ‘OK, then let’s do it.’”
Bakhtiari, 29, has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of Colorado in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He has been a starter since his rookie season.
Bakhtiari earned second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors last year and eared his second Pro Bowl invitation.