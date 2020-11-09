NFL notes: Brees trumps Brady as Saints batter Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady and the battle for supremacy of the NFC South were one-sided affairs.
Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, regaining the NFL career TD pass lead and lifting the New Orleans Saints into first place with a 38-3 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
The three-time defending division champion won their fifth straight game, intercepting Brady three times and completing a season sweep of the Bucs (6-3), who also suffered a double-digit loss at New Orleans in Week 1.
“Each time you can win and find different ways to win, I think it just builds confidence and creates momentum,” Brees said.
The Saints (6-2) weren’t perfect — turning the ball over twice — but the offense was efficient with receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders back in the lineup, and the defense played its best game of the season.
Brees completed 26 of 32 passes, including first-half TD throws of 14 yards to Tre’Quan Smith, 8 yards to Adam Trautman and 12 yards to Sanders, who missed the previous two games while on the COVID-19 list. The 41-year-old added a 3-yarder to Josh Hill to make it 38-0 with just over 9 minutes remaining.
Brees regained the league career TD pass lead with 564, three more than the 43-year-old Brady, who had thrown for 17 touchdowns and just one interception over his previous six games. The Saints intercepted Brady twice in a 34-23 season-opening win, with Janoris Jenkins returning one for a TD.
Brees and Brady, who also rank first and second on the career passing yards list, met for only the seventh time. Brees holds a 5-2 edge in the matchups.
Denver’s tight end out for rest of season
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in the Denver Broncos’ loss at Atlanta on Sunday.
“The fortunate thing of it was it’s just the ACL,” coach Vic Fangio said Monday. “Many times when you get an ACL it involves some other ligaments. So, his rehab and repair should go clean and he should be back as good as new next season.”
Okwuegbunam (pronounced owe-COO-ay-BOO-num) and quarterback Drew Lock had a built-in chemistry from their time together at the University of Missouri, and it showed during red zone drills at training camp when the two hooked up time after time for touchdowns.
Okwuegbunam, who caught 17 TD passes from Lock in their two years together in college, cracked the Broncos game day lineup a month ago and had 11 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Elsewhere
Panthers: Carolina coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is “day to day” with a shoulder injury he suffered in the closing seconds of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to Kansas City.
Rhule would not say if McCaffrey has already had an MRI or an X-ray, adding that he should know more about the extent of the injury on Wednesday.
McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain before returning on Sunday against the Chiefs and racking up 151 total yards and two touchdowns. He was injured with 1:10 left in the game when he was tackled near the sideline by Chiefs linebacker Dan Sorenson.
Browns: Star running back Nick Chubb has been designated to return from injured reserve and is expected to practice after missing four games with a sprained knee.
Chubb sprained a medical collateral ligament in the first quarter of Cleveland’s Oct. 4 win at Dallas.
49ers: San Francisco placed receiver Kendrick Bourne back on the COVID-19 list three days after removing him.
Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was forced to miss Thursday’s game against Green Bay along with three teammates who were deemed “high-risk” contacts.
Bourne then was removed from the list Friday following two straight negative tests but now is back on it.
The Niners also opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman has been sidelined since injuring his calf in Week 1.
Falcons: Atlanta waived defensive end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick, less than one week after he made public his displeasure he had not been traded.
McKinley battled groin injuries this season and missed five of the Falcons’ first nine games, including Sunday’s 34-27 win over Denver.