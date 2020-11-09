NFL notes: Brees trumps Brady as Saints batter Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady and the battle for supremacy of the NFC South were one-sided affairs.

Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, regaining the NFL career TD pass lead and lifting the New Orleans Saints into first place with a 38-3 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The three-time defending division champion won their fifth straight game, intercepting Brady three times and completing a season sweep of the Bucs (6-3), who also suffered a double-digit loss at New Orleans in Week 1.

“Each time you can win and find different ways to win, I think it just builds confidence and creates momentum,” Brees said.

The Saints (6-2) weren’t perfect — turning the ball over twice — but the offense was efficient with receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders back in the lineup, and the defense played its best game of the season.

Brees completed 26 of 32 passes, including first-half TD throws of 14 yards to Tre’Quan Smith, 8 yards to Adam Trautman and 12 yards to Sanders, who missed the previous two games while on the COVID-19 list. The 41-year-old added a 3-yarder to Josh Hill to make it 38-0 with just over 9 minutes remaining.