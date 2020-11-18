NFL notes: Browns' Garrett goes on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield joked about sending a care package to Myles Garrett‘s house.
“Some soup and maybe some poems he can read up on,” the quarterback cracked.
As they try to stay one step ahead of the coronavirus, the Browns practiced Wednesday without their defensive star and were forced to place three other regulars on the COVID-19 list after they had close contact with an infected person.
Garrett was isolated at home because he was “feeling sick,” according to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. The NFL has told teams to keep any players showing COVID-19 symptoms away from their facilities until they can be tested again.
Stefanski said Garrett, who has 9½ sacks and been dominant all season, has not tested positive. He could be back by Friday, pending test results over the next two days.
The Browns had a similar situation a few weeks ago with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The Browns also placed three more players — starting right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and long snapper Charley Hughlett — on the COVID-19 list as the team prepares for this week’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
They joined fullback Andy Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who were previously placed on the list.
Raiders add seven to coronavirus list
The Las Vegas Raiders have placed seven more players on the COVID-19 list as “high risk” close contacts with teammate Clelin Ferrell (Benedictine, Clemson) after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ferrell, a starting defensive end, was placed on the list Tuesday following his positive test, along with defensive back Lamarcus Joyner. safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive lineman David Irving, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers were added to the list on Wednesday after contact tracing.
If those players all keep testing negative and have no symptoms they will be able to return to play Sunday night at home against Kansas City, even though they will miss the week of practice.
Starting linebacker Cory Littleton was placed on the list following a positive test last week and remains sidelined.
That leaves the Raiders with six defensive starters currently on the COVID-19 list for the Raiders (6-3) in advance of their game against the high-powered Chiefs (8-1).
Lock misses practice; Rypien could start at quarterback for Denver
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock‘s bruised ribs prevented him from practicing Wednesday when the Denver Broncos installed their game plan for Miami with backup Brett Rypien running their patchwork offense.
Joining Lock on the sideline was Denver’s leading receiver, tight end Noah Fant, who also has sore ribs.
The pair’s status is uncertain for Sunday when the Broncos (3-6) host the Dolphins (6-3), who have won three in a row under rookie quarterback Tua Tungovailoa.
If Lock can’t go, Rypien would get his second career start.
Rypien led the Broncos past the New York Jets 37-28 in Week 4 despite throwing three interceptions.
Bengals’ Burrow says ankle is OK, expects to face Washington
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he’s not having any trouble with the minor ankle injury he suffered last week and expects to start in Washington on Sunday.
Burrow said he “rolled his ankle” when Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree gave the scrambling rookie an extra shove after chasing him out of bounds near the end of the first half. The push knocked Burrow off balance, and he tumbled into the Cincinnati bench before limping back onto the field. Burrow was limping again later in the game, but didn’t miss a snap in the 36-10 loss.
“No, I’m good to go,” Burrow said Wednesday when asked if there were any residual effects.
Elsewhere
Panthers: Carolina said that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak.
It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s missed overall this season.
Chiefs: Kansas City is signing safety DeAndre Baker, taking a chance on the 2019 first-round draft pick after he was let go by the New York Giants amid legal problems, but subsequently had all charges against him dropped this week.
The Chiefs are signing Baker to the practice squad, though that may be a short stop before he is elevated to the 53-man roster. Baker must first pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he is allowed in the locker room.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on the COVID-19 list and was out of practice Wednesday. So were offensive linemen Eric Fisher, Martinas Rankin and Mitchell Schwartz, all of whom were added to the list on Monday.
The Chiefs did get a bit of positive injury news: Defensive end Alex Okafor was back on the practice field after dealing with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins also could be available this week after a hamstring injury of his own.
Giants: New York fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo.
Coach Joe Judge announced the move without explanation. Veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will finish the season running the line. The Giants added punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter to the COVID-19 list.
49ers: San Francisco claimed defensive lineman Takk McKinley off waivers from Cincinnati.
The team also placed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.