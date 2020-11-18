NFL notes: Browns' Garrett goes on COVID-19 list

It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s missed overall this season.

Chiefs: Kansas City is signing safety DeAndre Baker, taking a chance on the 2019 first-round draft pick after he was let go by the New York Giants amid legal problems, but subsequently had all charges against him dropped this week.

The Chiefs are signing Baker to the practice squad, though that may be a short stop before he is elevated to the 53-man roster. Baker must first pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he is allowed in the locker room.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on the COVID-19 list and was out of practice Wednesday. So were offensive linemen Eric Fisher, Martinas Rankin and Mitchell Schwartz, all of whom were added to the list on Monday.

The Chiefs did get a bit of positive injury news: Defensive end Alex Okafor was back on the practice field after dealing with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins also could be available this week after a hamstring injury of his own.