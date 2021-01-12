NFL notes: Browns lose key backups to injuries

Seattle fires offensive chief Schottenheimer
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday after a season in which the team set several offensive records, but coach Pete Carroll had issues with how the offense operated.
Seattle announced the move, citing “philosophical differences.” The Seahawks had the highest-scoring team in franchise history, former Collegiate star Russell Wilson threw a career-high 40 touchdowns in the regular season, and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both set club records for receiving.
Still, the Seahawks regressed offensively in the second half of the season, and Wilson and Carroll made comments after Seattle’s 30-20 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams that indicated concerns with the lack of adjustments by the offense late in the season.
Meanwhile, Seattle agreed to a contract extension with general manager John Schneider that will keep him tied to the franchise through the 2027 draft.
Browns lose key backups to injuries
CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns wait for Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward to return from COVID-19 and join their playoff run, the team lost their replacements to injuries.
Cleveland placed guard Michael Dunn and cornerback Robert Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday, losing two players who started Sunday’s playoff win at Pittsburgh while Bitonio and Ward remain sidelined with the virus.
Dunn injured his calf during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 48-37 first-round win while Jackson suffered a hamstring injury. Both are done for the season and won’t play in this week’s game against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.
It’s not yet known if or when Bitonio or Ward will be back. Bitonio tested positive last week. Both were back in Cleveland when the Browns stunned the Steelers for their first postseason win in 26 years.
Ward tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 31 and was eligible to return last week, but wasn’t ready. Compounding his absence is that cornerback Kevin Johnson, who has made six starts this season, is also out with COVID-19.
Colts veteran LT Castonzo retires
INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Castonzo, the Indianapolis Colts’ longtime left tackle, announced his retirement Tuesday.
The 32-year-old had been an anchor on Indy’s offensive line since he was the No. 22 overall draft pick in 2011.
His decision came three days after the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs at Buffalo and less than two weeks after he had season-ending ankle surgery.
Castonzo considered retiring last year, but eventually agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Colts. But this season, he missed four regular-season games and the playoff game with rib, knee and ankle injuries.
Raiders hire Bradley to direct defense
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator Tuesday with the task of turning around one of the league’s worst units.
Coach Jon Gruden decided to bring on the experienced Bradley to fill the role Paul Guenther had for the first two-plus seasons on his staff before being fired in December.
Bradley got his start in the NFL on Gruden’s staffs in Tampa Bay from 2006 to 2008 before heading to Seattle, where he served as defensive coordinator for four seasons. He helped build a dominant defense for the Seahawks that went on to win the Super Bowl the year after he left for a head coaching job in Jacksonville.
Bradley went 14-48 with the Jaguars and was fired late in his fourth season. He then returned to a defensive coordinator role the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Elsewhere
Packers: Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer is back with Green Bay, giving him a chance to compete in playoff games for different teams on back-to-back weekends.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Veldheer will be available for their NFC semifinal Saturday with the Los Angeles Rams (11-6).
Veldheer, 33, was the Colts’ starting left tackle for their final two games, including an AFC first-round loss to Buffalo last weekend.
Because the Colts merely elevated him from the practice squad for game day and didn’t sign him to their 53-man roster, the Packers (13-3) were able to sign him this week.
Veldheer joined the Packers late last season and was their starting right tackle for an NFC semifinal victory over Seattle.
Bills: Buffalo signed running back Devonta Freeman to its practice squad to add veteran depth after placing rookie Zack Moss on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week.
— From wire reports