NFL notes: Browns lose key backups to injuries

His decision came three days after the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs at Buffalo and less than two weeks after he had season-ending ankle surgery.

Castonzo considered retiring last year, but eventually agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Colts. But this season, he missed four regular-season games and the playoff game with rib, knee and ankle injuries.

Raiders hire Bradley to direct defense

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator Tuesday with the task of turning around one of the league’s worst units.

Coach Jon Gruden decided to bring on the experienced Bradley to fill the role Paul Guenther had for the first two-plus seasons on his staff before being fired in December.

Bradley got his start in the NFL on Gruden’s staffs in Tampa Bay from 2006 to 2008 before heading to Seattle, where he served as defensive coordinator for four seasons. He helped build a dominant defense for the Seahawks that went on to win the Super Bowl the year after he left for a head coaching job in Jacksonville.