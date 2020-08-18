NFL notes: Browns put Chubb in concussion protocol

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been placed in concussion protocol after he sustained a head injury while being tackled during the team’s first fully padded practice.
Chubb, who finished second in the NFL last season with 1,494 yards, was taken down during Monday’s workout with a high tackle by second-year linebacker Mack Wilson.
The third-year back will sit out Tuesday’s workout, and per league rules Chubb will have to pass several neurological tests before he’ll be permitted to return to the field.
Chubb hasn’t missed a game since being drafted in the second round in 2018. He was in line to win the league rushing title last year before he was surpassed by Tennessee’s Derrick Henry in the final week.
While he’s sidelined, Kareem Hunt will be Cleveland’s primary ballcarrier. He’s in his second season with the Browns, who signed him as a free agent last year after he was released by Kansas City following a violent off-the-field incident that resulted in an eight-game league suspension.
Cardinals CB Alford likely to miss season
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will likely miss a second straight season because of an injury suffered during the preseason.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday that Alford will miss four to six months. Kingsbury did not specify the injury, but the NFL Network reported that the cornerback tore a pectoral muscle during practice on Sunday.
Alford missed all of the 2019 season because of a broken leg.
Alford’s absence likely means more playing time for Byron Murphy, Kevin Peterson and Chris Jones.
Jets wide receiver Smith out up to two months
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith had surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury and could be sidelined up to two months.
Coach Adam Gase confirmed the procedure and prognosis, saying Smith will likely miss five to eight weeks.
Smith caught 17 passes for 225 yards and started four games last season for the Jets. He also returned 10 kickoffs and averaged 29.9 yards,.
Flores, Pearson are finalists for shrine class
Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee.
Flores had a 105-90 career record with the Raiders and Seahawks. He took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984.
An undrafted free agent, Pearson played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams. He has 489 receptions for 7,822 yards (16 yards per catch).
Elsewhere
Vikings: Minnesota signed former Cincinnati linebacker Hardy Nickerson for depth. Nickerson played three seasons for the Bengals, appearing in 37 games with nine starts.
Bears: Artie Burns’ season is finished before it started. The Chicago cornerback suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday’s practice. Burns, 25, joined Chicago in the offseason after four seasons in Pittsburgh where he played in 58 games, starting 32. Burns was in position to compete for a starting CB job with second-round rookie Jaylon Johnson. Now the job is almost certainly Johnson’s.
Eagles: NFL.com reported that Philadelphia defensive linemen Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave, both of whom were held out of practice Monday, are dealing with an ankle sprain and pectoral injury, respectively, but both players are said to have a “realistic shot” at playing in Week 1 against Washington.
Lions: Rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was carted off the practice field Tuesday after appearing to injure his lower left leg. Lions coach Matt Patricia said that the injury was serious, declining to give more details.
Packers: Green Bay defensive tackle Montravius Adams suffered a sprained toe in Tuesday’s practice.
Patriots: New England will be playing without fans in Gillette Stadium at least through September. Stadium officials said he state will not allow fans at any event next month.
Chiefs: Kansas City will allow up to 2,000 season-ticket holders to attend training camp on Saturday, making them the first NFL team to allow fans since the coronavirus pandemic altered the way teams are preparing for the season. The team also said that up to 5,000 season-ticket holders will be allowed at practice on Aug. 29, when the franchise plans to raise a new Super Bowl championship flag over the west end zone.
Titans: Tennessee won’t allow fans at its home opener on Sept. 20 against Jacksonville because of the pandemic.