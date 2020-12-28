NFL notes: Bruised lung could end Gore's career

The Titans placed Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team did not disclose whether Gostkowski tested positive for COVID-19 or was a close contact, following NFL protocol that does not permit clubs to do so until a player has completed his portion of the protocol.

The nature of Gostkowski’s placement on the COVID-19 list matters. If he’s on it due to testing positive, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be able to participate in Tennessee’s Week 17 game against Houston. If he was identified as a close contact, he has a better chance of returning in time for the game, though the window will be tight.

Gostkowski made both extra points in the snow at Lambeau Field on Sunday night in a 40-14 loss to Green Bay, and he’s converted 18 of 26 field goal attempts in 2020. If he can’t clear protocol in time, Tennessee will be forced to turn to rookie Sam Sloman, who is on the team’s practice squad and could be elevated to replace Gostkowski.

Bills WR Brown off IR, goes on virus list

Buffalo wide receiver John Brown came off injured reserve, activated in time for Week 16 after a three-week stay on the list with an ankle injury, but he didn’t play Monday night against New England.