NFL notes: Bruised lung could end Gore's career

NEW YORK — Frank Gore reached a milestone on his final carry of the game — and maybe of his career.
The 37-year-old New York Jets running back has a bruised lung that coach Adam Gase said Monday will keep Gore out of the season finale at New England on Sunday.
Gore, who became the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards, was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ 23-16 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. It was originally called a chest injury by the team left, but tests revealed the lung contusion.
“That’s going to be one of those ones where he will not be available for a few weeks,” Gase said. “Obviously, with one game left, he won’t be able to finish that last game.”
Gore had 14 carries for 48 yards, leaving him at exactly 16,000 yards rushing. The third-leading rusher in NFL history is behind only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).
Gore recently said he hadn’t decided on whether this would be his final season, and would speak to his family during the offseason while weighing things.
Goff is sidelined after thumb surgery
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff had surgery on his broken right thumb on Monday and won’t play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Rams coach Sean McVay said..
Backup John Wolford will start..
Goff was injured late in the third quarter of the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Goff finished the game after the thumb was popped back into place.
Wolford hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game. He joined the Rams ater a 2019 stint with Arizona Hot Shots of the Alliance of American Football.
Ravens fined $250K for virus violations
The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a source with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press.
The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens’ Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.
In Baltimore’s outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected. The game with the archrival Steelers was played the following Wednesday, and the Ravens’ matchup with Dallas was moved to Dec. 8 in a Tuesday game.
Gostkowski goes on COVID-19 list
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski survived the tundra of Lambeau Field on Sunday night, but his status for Week 17 is uncertain.
The Titans placed Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team did not disclose whether Gostkowski tested positive for COVID-19 or was a close contact, following NFL protocol that does not permit clubs to do so until a player has completed his portion of the protocol.
The nature of Gostkowski’s placement on the COVID-19 list matters. If he’s on it due to testing positive, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be able to participate in Tennessee’s Week 17 game against Houston. If he was identified as a close contact, he has a better chance of returning in time for the game, though the window will be tight.
Gostkowski made both extra points in the snow at Lambeau Field on Sunday night in a 40-14 loss to Green Bay, and he’s converted 18 of 26 field goal attempts in 2020. If he can’t clear protocol in time, Tennessee will be forced to turn to rookie Sam Sloman, who is on the team’s practice squad and could be elevated to replace Gostkowski.
Bills WR Brown off IR, goes on virus list
Buffalo wide receiver John Brown came off injured reserve, activated in time for Week 16 after a three-week stay on the list with an ankle injury, but he didn’t play Monday night against New England.
Brown was placed on the COVID-19 list because of his close contact with running back T.J. Yeldon, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday.