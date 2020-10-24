NFL notes: Bucs, Brown reach one-year deal

The Niners made the moves to add two safeties to the active roster on Saturday because starters Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England with injuries.

Mostert went down with a high ankle sprain last week against the Rams and will miss a few weeks.

Raiders: The team’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests came back negative and its game against Tampa Bay is set to to be played Sunday.

The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts.

Steelers: Punter Jordan Berry is back with Pittsburgh.

The team re-signed Berry on Saturday, less than two months after cutting him to make room for veteran Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt, however, struggled during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 start and was released on Friday after posting the lowest net punting average in the league.

Berry, who averaged 44.2 yards a kick during his first five seasons with the Steelers from 2015 to 2019, will be the punter when Pittsburgh visits Tennessee on Sunday in a game between 5-0 teams.