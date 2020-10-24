NFL notes: Bucs, Brown reach one-year deal

Buccaneers, Brown reach one-year deal
TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a source with knowledge of the move.
The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection bolsters an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for Tom Brady.
Brown, who’s nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct penalty, is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs (4-2) host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.
Brown, 32, is the latest high-profile addition around Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this year after an historic 20-season run in New England that included nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy have also joined Brady in Tampa Bay, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007.
Brown is reuniting with the 43-year-old quarterback after playing one game with Brady during a brief stint with the Patriots in September 2019.
In 131 regular-season games — all but one with Pittsburgh — Brown has 841 career receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 TDs in 2018, his last year with the Steelers.
The 32-year-old’s streak with six seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards receiving ended when he forced his way out of Pittsburgh and then almost immediately fell out of favor in Oakland, which acquired him in a trade in March 2019.
The impending signing comes more than six months after coach Bruce Arians declared adding Brown to a group of talented young receivers, including Pro Bowl selections Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, was “not going to happen.”
But with injuries to Evans (ankle), Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hamstring/groin) limiting the amount of time Brady has had to work with his top receivers in practice and games, adding Brown provides Brady with another proven playmaker.
Arians was Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator when the Steelers drafted Brown in the sixth round in 2010.
Knox heads Bills’ TE parade onto virus list
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team said Saturday.
After reviewing contact-tracing protocols, the Bills determined tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (currently on PUP list) and practice squad tight end Nate Becker as isolated close contacts, and they will join Knox on the COVID-19 list.
The Bills will travel today and Sunday’s game against the Jets will be played as scheduled.
All four Bills tight ends placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday will miss Sunday’s game. The remaining tight ends on the Bills 53-man roster are Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam.
Packers’ OT Bakhtiari out for Texans test
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday against the Houston Texans because of a chest injury.
The Pro Bowl left tackle hadn’t practiced all week and was listed as doubtful in the team’s Friday injury report. The Packers said Saturday that Bakhtiari had been ruled out for the game and didn’t make the trip to Houston.
Bakhtiari was injured in the third quarter of a 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay.
Elsewhere
49ers: San Francisco placed running back Raheem Mostert on injured reserve and activated safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden from the practice squad.
The Niners made the moves to add two safeties to the active roster on Saturday because starters Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England with injuries.
Mostert went down with a high ankle sprain last week against the Rams and will miss a few weeks.
Raiders: The team’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests came back negative and its game against Tampa Bay is set to to be played Sunday.
The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts.
Steelers: Punter Jordan Berry is back with Pittsburgh.
The team re-signed Berry on Saturday, less than two months after cutting him to make room for veteran Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt, however, struggled during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 start and was released on Friday after posting the lowest net punting average in the league.
Berry, who averaged 44.2 yards a kick during his first five seasons with the Steelers from 2015 to 2019, will be the punter when Pittsburgh visits Tennessee on Sunday in a game between 5-0 teams.
The Steelers also elevated running back Trey Edmunds (Virginia Tech) and linebacker Jayrone Elliott from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Jets: Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is on track to make his NFL debut Sunday against Buffalo after New York activated him from injured reserve.
The second-round pick out of Baylor had been sidelined since training camp with hamstring injuries. Mims should help a struggling Jets offense that ranks last or close to last in several categories.
Jaguars: Jacksonville placed veteran running back Chris Thompson on the COVID-19 list Saturday. He did not make the cross-country trip to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.
The Jaguars (1-5) activated running back Devine Ozigbo from the injured reserve/designated for return list. He could make his 2020 debut against the Chargers (1-4).
Ozigbo missed the first six games after sustaining a left hamstring injury late in training camp.
— From wire reports