NFL notes: Cards LB Jones out for the season

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery.
An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened during the first half of Arizona’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has chosen to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be three to four months.
It’s a huge blow for the Cardinals’ defense, which has improved after giving up the most total yards in the NFL last season. Jones had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019. He only had one sack this season while frequently drawing double-teams from opposing blockers.
Kingsbury said the team would need a collective effort to replace Jones. Candidates include Hasson Reddick, rookie Isaiah Simmons and backup Dennis Gardeck.
Carolina loses Short to shoulder injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have lost two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short to a shoulder injury for the second straight season, and 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is not quite ready to return to action either.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the 6-foot- 315-pound Short will need season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, but wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury. Short missed the final 14 games of last season after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He will be placed on injured reserve.
Short injured the shoulder in the third quarter of Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Short missed two starts this season with a foot injury and finished the season with five tackles and no sacks.
Rhule also said that McCaffrey is expected to remain on injured reserve for now while recovering from his high ankle sprain. McCaffrey has missed the last three games.
After outbreak, Titans break out in rout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans put together their most gratifying victory of coach Mike Vrabel‘s short tenure.
They spent the past two weeks dealing with the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak with each morning bringing news of yet another positive test. A game postponed and rescheduled with a second pushed back. Only one practice with two walk-throughs and unrelenting criticism.
The Titans remain depleted. They’re also still undefeated.
Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Titans routed the Buffalo Bills 42-16 on Tuesday night in a showdown between two of the NFL’s five remaining undefeated teams pushed back two days after two more positive tests for Tennessee last week.
“What this organization has been through over the past couple weeks to really fight through all of that, shake it all off, really limited practice, limited reps and go out and put this kind of win together, I think makes a statement and I’m happy we were able to do that today,” Tannehill said.
The Titans (4-0) continued their best start since winning their first 10 games in 2008 despite not playing playing their last game Sept. 27 in Minnesota. Vrabel said everyone in the organization would get a game ball after this performance.
Malcolm Butler intercepted two passes, the second he returned 68 yards, and both set up short touchdowns for Tennessee. Kareem Orr’s recovery of a fumbled kickoff set up Tannehill’s fourth TD for 21 points off Buffalo’s three turnovers.
Kalif Raymond’s 40-yard punt return also set up a 1-yard TD run by Derrick Henry.
Elsewhere
Pro Bowl: The NFL canceled next January’s Pro Bowl scheduled for Jan. 31 in Las Vegas. During an owners meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities. The NFL needs flexibility in January in case it needs to move regular-season games to that month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If there is a Pro Bowl in 2022, the 32 owners voted to return it to the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Broncos: Denver running back Melvin Gordon III wasn’t at practice Wednesday after being cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police the night before. Gordon could face discipline from the NFL, including a suspension.
Gordon’s agent Damarius Bilbo declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press.
Gordon is coming off his first 100-yard game for the Broncos after signing a two-year, $16 million free agent contract last offseason.
Jets: Joe Flacco will get his second straight start at quarterback for the New York Jets in place of the injured Sam Darnold. Coach Adam Gase confirmed that Flacco, 35, would be under center Sunday at Miami against the Dolphins. That comes after Darnold missed last week’s game against Arizona with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.
Flacco went 18 of 33 for 195 yards and one touchdown in New York’s 30-10 loss.
Jaguars: Jacksonville acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Tennessee Titans for a late-round pick.
The Jaguars sent a sixth-round pick in 2021 to the Titans for Correa and a seventh-round selection.
Super Bowl: The next Super Bowl in New Orleans has been pushed back from 2024 to 2025 to avoid a conflict with the city’s traditional Mardi Gras celebrations.