NFL notes: Cards LB Jones out for the season

Kalif Raymond’s 40-yard punt return also set up a 1-yard TD run by Derrick Henry.

Elsewhere

Pro Bowl: The NFL canceled next January’s Pro Bowl scheduled for Jan. 31 in Las Vegas. During an owners meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities. The NFL needs flexibility in January in case it needs to move regular-season games to that month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If there is a Pro Bowl in 2022, the 32 owners voted to return it to the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Broncos: Denver running back Melvin Gordon III wasn’t at practice Wednesday after being cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police the night before. Gordon could face discipline from the NFL, including a suspension.

Gordon’s agent Damarius Bilbo declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press.

Gordon is coming off his first 100-yard game for the Broncos after signing a two-year, $16 million free agent contract last offseason.