NFL notes: Chargers fire Lynn; Jaguars dismiss Marrone

“He allowed me to step up and be a leader,” Herbert said.

Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first African-American head coach in franchise history and had one year remaining on his contract. He had a 33-31 regular-season mark.

Jaguars drop Marrone; Khan steps up control

Jacksonville owner Shad Khan plans to have the team’s next head coach and general manager report directly to him, a structure he expects will keep him in the loop on major personnel decisions.

Khan said Monday he will have “roster control,” but he later clarified that to mean “you don’t want players going in and out or contracts given until you’re aware of that.”

Khan fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday, a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss. It was a move many thought he should have made a year earlier. But Khan gave Marrone another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender again.

Marrone came up well short of the owner’s expectations. It was the first time Marrone has been fired in three decades of coaching.