NFL notes: Chargers fire Lynn; Jaguars dismiss Marrone

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A four-game winning streak at the end of the season wasn’t enough to save Anthony Lynn‘s job with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Owner Dean Spanos on Monday fired Lynn after four seasons. Lynn led the franchise to the playoffs in 2018 but Los Angeles had losing records the last two seasons.
“I’m not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership,” Spanos said. “As we all know, this is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations.”
The Chargers were 3-9 after a 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 6, the worst loss in franchise history. They bounced back strongly by going unbeaten the rest of the way, including a 38-21 victory over Kansas City on Sunday, though the Chiefs sat out many key players.
Quarterback Justin Herbert, a strong contender for NFL offensive rookie of the year, said he found out in a text message from teammates that Lynn was dismissed. Other players said they found out via social media.
Herbert set a rookie record with 31 touchdown passes in 15 starts and said he learned a lot from Lynn.
“He allowed me to step up and be a leader,” Herbert said.
Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first African-American head coach in franchise history and had one year remaining on his contract. He had a 33-31 regular-season mark.
Jaguars drop Marrone; Khan steps up control
Jacksonville owner Shad Khan plans to have the team’s next head coach and general manager report directly to him, a structure he expects will keep him in the loop on major personnel decisions.
Khan said Monday he will have “roster control,” but he later clarified that to mean “you don’t want players going in and out or contracts given until you’re aware of that.”
Khan fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday, a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss. It was a move many thought he should have made a year earlier. But Khan gave Marrone another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender again.
Marrone came up well short of the owner’s expectations. It was the first time Marrone has been fired in three decades of coaching.
Marrone went 25-44 in four-plus seasons in Jacksonville, including 2-1 in the postseason. The Jaguars just missed the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2017 and mired near the bottom of the league since. Marrone lost 21 of his final 24 games, including 15 by double digits.
Browns DE Vernon out for the playoffs
CLEVELAND — Browns starting defensive end Olivier Vernon ruptured his Achilles tendon during Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over Pittsburgh and is done for the season.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Vernon, who has played well in his second year with Cleveland, will have surgery.
Stefanski declined a chance to update the status on top cornerback Denzel Ward, who missed Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19 and could return for the playoff game at Pittsburgh.
Ward was one of six players and three assistant coaches who weren’t available for the Steelers game because of the virus.
Stefanski also said rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion against the Steelers and is in protocol.
Vernon had his ninth sack this season before he went down in the fourth quarter.
The Browns (11-5) beat the Steelers (12-4) to end a 17-season playoff drought, the NFL’s longest. The AFC North rivals will play at Heinz Field on Sunday night in the first round. The teams split their two matchups in the regular season.
Vernon, 30, is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. Vernon, who came to Cleveland last year in the blockbuster trade with the Giants that brought Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns, agreed to restructure his contract this past offseason to stay with the team.
Adrian Clayborn will replace Vernon in the starting lineup and Porter Gustin will get more playing time.
Evans’ knee has no structural damage
TAMPA, Fla. — An MRI performed on Mike Evans‘ injured left knee showed no structural damage and the receiver’s status for Tampa Bay’s first playoff game in 13 years is day to day.
Evans was hurt during the first quarter of Sunday’s regular-season finale against Atlanta, one play after a 20-yard reception made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
Coach Bruce Arians described the injury as a hyperextension and said there was little swelling in the knee Monday. He hopes Evans can get on the practice field Thursday in preparation for Saturday night’s NFC first-round game at Washington.
The Bucs (11-5) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Schaub ends career
Former Virginia quarterback Matt Schaub is retiring after a 16-year NFL career, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said.
Schaub, who has been a Falcons backup for Matt Ryan since 2016, began his career in Atlanta, where he started in just two games from 2004 to 2006 while backing up Mike Vick. Schaub then moved on to Houston, where he was signed to start for the Texans and enjoyed his best years as a professional.
Schaub started in 88 games from 2007 to 2013 with the Texans, posting a record of 46-42 while also making the Pro Bowl twice. His first Pro Bowl season was his best in the NFL (2009), when he completed 67.9% of his passes for 4,770 yards and 29 touchdowns, setting a Texans record for passing touchdowns in a season that stood until Deshaun Watson broke it in Week 16 of this season against the Bengals. Schaub made the Pro Bowl a second time in 2012, helping Houston to a 12-4 finish, but it became clear in the following season that he wouldn’t be long for the Texans.
Schaub landed in Oakland with the Raiders, where he started just eight games in his lone season as a Raider before shifting to Baltimore for a campaign spent as a backup to Joe Flacco. He then returned to Atlanta.
Schaub retires with 25,467 career passing yards and a 91-80 TD-interception ratio.
Chiefs CB Baker suffers broken leg
Kansas City cornerback Deandre Baker suffered a broken left femur in Sunday’s season-finale loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and surgery was successful, coach Andy Reid said.
“He actually can do a little bit of weight-bearing on it today, which is something,” Reid said. “If you’re going to have a break, which is brutal, but if you’re going to have one, it was clean. It fit back together perfect, they said.”
Baker, a second-year cornerback, originally joined the Chiefs’ practice squad on Nov. 19 and was recently elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game.
Jacobs arrested on drunken driving charge
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received minor injuries and was arrested on a misdemeanor drunken driving charge after a predawn single-vehicle crash Monday near McCarran International Airport, authorities said Monday.
A Las Vegas police report said Jacobs, 22, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut on his forehead after the air bag deployed when the 2019 Acura NSX sports car he was driving crashed into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport, prosecutor Eric Bauman said.
Jacobs was booked at the Clark County jail on a driving under the influence charge and released without bail pending a court appearance March 8, said his attorneys.