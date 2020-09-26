NFL notes: Chargers put Ingram on injured reserve

Less than a day after his availability was considered doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Chargers put Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram on injured reserve.
Ingram, 31, was listed on Friday’s injury report after missing practice with a knee injury. Ingram was a full practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday.
The former first-round pick tore his left ACL in the offseason after his rookie year. After being placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list, Ingram worked his way back and play in the final four games of the 2013 season.
While there is no indication that Ingram’s latest ailment is as serious, the 31-year-old is playing out the final year of his contract and is in search of an extension. He sat out the first few weeks of training camp over this issue before finally reporting on Aug. 20.
Falcons put Terrell
on COVID-19 list
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list, dealing another blow to the winless team’s secondary heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
The Falcons (0-2) had already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) because of injuries.
Now, they’ll face the Bears (2-0) without Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson.
Elsewhere
Bucs: Tampa Bay announced plans to host fans at Raymond James Stadium starting with a soft opening set for Week 4.
Ahead of the 2020 season, the Buccaneers said there will be no fans for their first two home games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team’s decision to reopen to fans was made possible following the executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis which moved Florida into the last phase of the state’s reopening plan.
Bucs season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the initial opportunity to purchase a limited amount of tickets beginning Oct. 1, which will be for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In their next home game on Oct. 18 against Green Bay, seating at Raymond James Stadium will be approximately 25 percent of capacity.
49ers: San Francisco promoted offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu from the practice squad to the active roster and placed running back Tevin Coleman on injured reserve.
The 49ers also activated running back JaMycal Hasty and linebacker Joe Walker from the practice squad to be eligible to play Sunday against the New York Giants.
Coleman sprained his knee last week against the New York Jets and is expected to miss four games. With starter Raheem Mostert also out this week with a knee injury, the Niners added the Hasty to the roster this week as a third running back behind Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr.