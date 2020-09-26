NFL notes: Chargers put Ingram on injured reserve

Less than a day after his availability was considered doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Chargers put Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram on injured reserve.

Ingram, 31, was listed on Friday’s injury report after missing practice with a knee injury. Ingram was a full practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

The former first-round pick tore his left ACL in the offseason after his rookie year. After being placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list, Ingram worked his way back and play in the final four games of the 2013 season.

While there is no indication that Ingram’s latest ailment is as serious, the 31-year-old is playing out the final year of his contract and is in search of an extension. He sat out the first few weeks of training camp over this issue before finally reporting on Aug. 20.

Falcons put Terrell

on COVID-19 list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list, dealing another blow to the winless team’s secondary heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.