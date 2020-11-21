NFL notes: Chargers' top tackler White goes on virus list

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Kyzir White on the COVID-19 list and called up three players from the practice squad Saturday.
White is in his third season and is the Chargers leading tackler with 68. The COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who has been infected.
Los Angeles also activated linebackers B.J. Bello and Cole Christiansen along with safety Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad.
Los Angeles (2-7) has lost three straight going into Sunday’s game against the winless New York Jets.
Titans shelve Clowney
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has gone on injured reserve as he deals with a knee issue.
The Titans said Friday that Clowney wouldn’t play in Sunday’s game at Baltimore. They placed him on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he must miss at least three games.
The knee injury had caused Clowney to miss a 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 8, though he returned to action four nights later in a 34-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, hasn’t recorded a sack since signing with the Titans on Sept. 7.
The Titans also said Saturday that safety Kenny Vaccaro has been ruled out for their Sunday game at Baltimore because of a concussion. The Titans said Friday that left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (ribs) are out for Sunday’s game.
Cincinnati RB Mixon on IR
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will miss at least three more games.
The team said Saturday it placed Mixon on injured reserve. Mixon (foot) was already ruled out for this Sunday’s game at Washington.
NFL.com reported that the team’s believes Mixon will stay on IR for the three-week minimum and return for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Mixon suffered the foot injury in Week 6 against the Colts and hasn’t played since. In six games this season, Mixon has 428 yards and three TDs on the ground while adding 138 yards and another score through the air.
Giovani Bernard has taken over most of the snaps in Mixon’s recent absence. The reliable veteran has produced three TDs in the team’s past three games, but with Bernard being the primary back on passing downs, rushing opportunities await Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams.
Patriots’ Michel coming off IR
Sony Michel will be making his long-awaited return on Sunday. NFL.com reported that the New England Patriots running back will be activated from injured reserve and is set to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Michel hasn’t played since Week 3 and was placed on IR on Oct. 5 with a quad injury.
Damien Harris has carved out a valuable role in Michel’s absence. The second-year running back leads the team with 471 rushing yards and 85 attempts. Harris is coming off his best game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens, where he ran for a season-high 121 yards, which was his third 100-plus yard game in his six games played this year.
Michel totaled 173 yards on 26 attempts in his three games this season.
Elsewhere
Raiders: Las Vegas activated seven players off the COVID-19 list after they missed practice this week as “high risk” close contacts to a teammate who had tested positive.
Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers all were activated Saturday and are on target to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive end David Irving was also activated from the practice squad COVID-19 list and activated from the practice squad.
Lions: Detroit downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da’Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday’s game at Carolina. Bryant has a thigh injury and Hand has a groin injury.
Detroit also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad.
Browns: Cleveland tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey were activated from the reserve/COVID list, clearing their way for a return on Sunday.
Jaguars: Jacksonville activated veteran cornerback D.J. Hayden from injured reserve Saturday and expect him to play significantly against Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Jaguars waived safety Doug Middleton to make room on the roster. Hayden missed the last three games because of a strained hamstring.
Broncos: Denver quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) is set to start against the Dolphins. Lock is officially listed as questionable but has practiced all week.
Texans: Houston defensive back Michael Thomas underwent season-ending surgery Saturday for a torn pectoral. Thomas tweeted that surgery “went well.” Thomas sustained the injury during last week’s loss to the Browns but managed to finish the game.
Panthers: Carolina signed linebacker Chris Orr to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the Panthers waived linebacker Sean Chandler. The Panthers also elevated defensive back Natrell Jamerson from the practice squad to the active roster.
Eagles: Philadelphia elevated running back Elijah Holyfield from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, defensive end Joe Ostman and tight end Caleb Wilson from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.
Bucs: Tampa Bay defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was fined $15,000 for roughing on a sack of Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater last Sunday. Bridgewater suffered a minor knee injury on the play and is questionable this week.
Jets: New York placed cornerback Bless Austin on injured reserve another tough blow to their already thin and inexperienced secondary. Austin injured his neck in practice Wednesday.