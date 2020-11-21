NFL notes: Chargers' top tackler White goes on virus list

Mixon suffered the foot injury in Week 6 against the Colts and hasn’t played since. In six games this season, Mixon has 428 yards and three TDs on the ground while adding 138 yards and another score through the air.

Giovani Bernard has taken over most of the snaps in Mixon’s recent absence. The reliable veteran has produced three TDs in the team’s past three games, but with Bernard being the primary back on passing downs, rushing opportunities await Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams.

Patriots’ Michel coming off IR

Sony Michel will be making his long-awaited return on Sunday. NFL.com reported that the New England Patriots running back will be activated from injured reserve and is set to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Michel hasn’t played since Week 3 and was placed on IR on Oct. 5 with a quad injury.