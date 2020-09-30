NFL notes: Chiefs could be down two more defenders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs learned shortly before kickoff last week that offensive lineman Andrew Wylie had been taken to the hospital for a suspected case of appendicitis, leaving them even more short-handed for a high-profile Monday night matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Remmers stepped into the lineup and the Chiefs’ sizzling offense never missed a beat.

Every team goes through injuries during the season — some have more than others, some have more crucial injuries than others. But in just three games this season, the reigning Super Bowl champions already have shown an ability to overcome them, whether it’s an offensive lineman or one of the many pieces missing from their secondary.

“You know, football, things happen all the time,” said Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, a former Virginia star who sustained a season-ending knee injury a year ago. “Guys get hurt. Guys get in trouble. We have that next-guy-up mentality. Coaches are always talking about how everyone is a starter on our defense because you never know when your time is going to come.”