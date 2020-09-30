NFL notes: Chiefs could be down two more defenders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs learned shortly before kickoff last week that offensive lineman Andrew Wylie had been taken to the hospital for a suspected case of appendicitis, leaving them even more short-handed for a high-profile Monday night matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Mike Remmers stepped into the lineup and the Chiefs’ sizzling offense never missed a beat.
Every team goes through injuries during the season — some have more than others, some have more crucial injuries than others. But in just three games this season, the reigning Super Bowl champions already have shown an ability to overcome them, whether it’s an offensive lineman or one of the many pieces missing from their secondary.
“You know, football, things happen all the time,” said Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, a former Virginia star who sustained a season-ending knee injury a year ago. “Guys get hurt. Guys get in trouble. We have that next-guy-up mentality. Coaches are always talking about how everyone is a starter on our defense because you never know when your time is going to come.”
The latest injuries are potentially big blows to the Kansas City defense ahead of yet another marquee matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who already has a pair of interceptions, had surgery for the collarbone he broke in Baltimore and will miss the game, while defensive tackle Chris Jones — who leads the AFC with 3½ sacks — could be a game-time decision because of a lingering groin injury.
The defensive backfield in particular has shown plenty of resilience this season.
One of the starters, Bashaud Breeland, will be wrapping up his four-game suspension on Sunday for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse. The other, Charvarius Ward, returned last week with a cast on his hand from a fracture that had kept him out the previous week. And a backup, Antonio Hamilton, has dealt with a tweaked hamstring.
That has left Rashad Fenton, a sixth-round pick last year, and Bopete Keyes, a seventh-rounder this year, as the only truly healthy cornerbacks on the roster. They do have Chris Lammons, Rodney Clemons and Lavert Hill on the practice squad.
Colts sign former James Madison star Carter
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former James Madison All-American Ron’Dell Carter signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday and was activated to the franchise’s 53-man roster.
Carter was claimed by Indianapolis from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, where he spent the first three weeks of the regular season. He originally signed with Dallas after the NFL draft last April.
The Baltimore native spent three years at JMU (2017-19), becoming one of the program’s best pass rushers in school history. He finished his career ranked ninth all-time with 23½ sacks. As a senior in 2019, he was a consensus FCS first-team All-American and runner-up for the Buck Buchanan Award.
Union wants teams
to change to grass fields
The NFL Players Association is asking that the 32 league teams change all field surfaces to natural grass because of injury concerns.
Union president JC Tretter said in Wednesday that artificial turf is significantly harder on the body than grass.
He cited the NFL’s injury data from 2012 to 2018 that the contact injury rate for lower extremities was higher during practices and games held on turf. And that NFL players experienced a much higher rate of noncontact lower-extremity injuries on turf compared to natural surfaces.
Earlier this season, the San Francisco 49ers complained about the surface at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after losing several key players, including Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, to injuries in a Week 2 win over the Jets. The league inspected the playing surface and said it met all applicable standards and protocols.
Threat of suspensions issued over masks
The NFL is threatening teams with possible suspensions for sideline personnel, including coaches, who do not properly wear face coverings during the pandemic.
Forfeiting draft picks also could be among disciplinary measures for failing to comply with league/players’ union protocols.
In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Troy Vincent, who oversees NFL football operations, told the 32 teams Wednesday that “accountability” is required on the sidelines.
Elsewhere
Saints: New Orleans’ top receiver, Michael Thomas, returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle in New Orleans’ season-opening victory over Tampa Bay on Sept. 13.
The Saints, who visit Detroit on Sunday, have lost both games Thomas has missed, falling to 1-2 and into second place in the NFC South Division.
While Saints coach Sean Payton has yet to say if Thomas is on schedule to play in Week 4, the fifth-year receiver ran through drills with a bounce in his step during the brief portion of practice open to media.
Broncos: Denver signed free agent defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan after placing five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey on injured reserve along with tackle Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Austin Calitro.
Jernigan is a seventh-year pro who was released Monday by the Jacksonville Jaguars after playing in all three of their games.
Bills: Cornerback Josh Norman practiced in full uniform in the first week he is eligible to be activated off the injured reserve list. Coach Sean McDermott (William & Mary) didn’t provide any update on whether Norman would be available to play Sunday, when the Bills (3-0) travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-1).
The ninth-year player has been out since hurting his left hamstring during training camp.