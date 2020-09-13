NFL notes: Colts lose Mack to Achilles tendon injury

The Indianapolis Colts had a tough opening game, falling to Jacksonville 27-20 and also losing starting running back Marlon Mack in the first half with a right Achilles tendon injury.
Mack caught a 3-yard pass at the Colts 48 midway through the second quarter and immediately went down before grabbing at his foot. The injury was initially described as an ankle injury before coach Frank Reich said after the game that it was Mack’s Achilles tendon.
“He will get a scan tomorrow,” Reich said.
Mack topped the 1,000-yard mark for the first time last season and is in the final year of his rookie contract. Losing him would be a huge blow, although Indy drafted Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor in the second round.
In other injury news:
Jets-Bills: New York finished its game without starting running back Le’Veon Bell, who was ruled out in the second half because of a hamstring injury in a 27-17 loss to Buffalo. Linebacker Blake Cashman has a groin injury. Bell appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second quarter but returned briefly in the second half.
Buffalo lost outside linebacker Matt Milano to a hamstring injury in the second quarter. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) did not return after hurting his shoulder while trying to tackle Jets receiver Jamison Crowder, who scored on a 69-yard touchdown catch and run.
Dolphins: Miami struggled for most of the game offensively in a 21-11 loss to the Patriots and lost top receiver DeVante Parker, who left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. He caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Seahawks: Seattle defensive end Rasheem Green left in the first half of the Seahawks’ win over Atlanta with a shoulder injury.
Browns-Ravens: Cleveland offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. left the team’s loss to Baltimore with a leg injury and did not return. Linebacker Jacob Phillips left in the third quarter with a knee injury.
Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley left in the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn’t return.
Raiders-Panthers: Las Vegas lost both right tackles to injuries with Trent Brown leaving with a calf injury in the first quarter and Sam Young in the third quarter with a groin issue in the Raiders’ win over Carolina.
Carolina’s No. 1 cornerback Donte Jackson left with an ankle injury early in the first quarter and did not return.
Eagles: Philadelphia lost veteran defensive end Vinny Curry in the fourth quarter to a hamstring injury in a loss to Washington, and defensive end Brandon Graham was evaluated for a head injury.
Packers: Green Bay left guard Lucas Patrick was forced out in the second quarter in the Packers’ win over Minnesota with a shoulder injury. In the fourth quarter, right guard Lane Taylor was taken off on a cart with a knee injury.
Cardinals-49ers: Arizona safety Jalen Thompson left the Cardinals’ win over San Francisco with an ankle injury in the first half and starting center Mason Cole left in the second half with a hamstring injury.
San Francisco receiver Richie James Jr. left in the second half with a hamstring injury, leaving the team with just three healthy receivers.
Chargers-Bengals: Los Angeles linebacker Drue Tranquill hurt his left ankle and was carted off in the first quarter of the Chargers’ win.
Cincinnati right guard Xavier Su’a-Filo hurt his left ankle in the third quarter.
NFL players make points on racism
Jason Myers kicked the ball through the end zone to open Seattle’s season at Atlanta. No one else on the field moved. Instead, the Seahawks and Falcons dropped to one knee where they had stood.
After years of pleading with their league to act against racism, NFL players were prepared to wait another 10 seconds to make their point.
Teams opening their seasons in empty stadiums on Sunday knelt, locked arms, raised fists in protest or stayed off the field for the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as the once-reluctant league brought racial injustice to the forefront on the NFL’s first full slate of games.
In Atlanta, the teams wore armbands honoring civil rights leader John Lewis and staged the most striking of the day’s gestures: They watched the opening kickoff sail through the end zone for a touchback, took a knee, and remained there for about 10 seconds before trotting off the field to resume the game.
While fans were absent everywhere except Jacksonville because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the family of George Floyd, who died in May in a videotaped incident that sparked national protests over police brutality against Black people.
Elsewhere
Saints: Linebacker Demario Davis agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $27 million, a source familiar with the situation said.
Davis, an eight-year veteran, is in his third season with New Orleans. In each of his first two seasons, he had at least 110 tackles.