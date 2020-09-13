NFL notes: Colts lose Mack to Achilles tendon injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Indianapolis Colts had a tough opening game, falling to Jacksonville 27-20 and also losing starting running back Marlon Mack in the first half with a right Achilles tendon injury.

Mack caught a 3-yard pass at the Colts 48 midway through the second quarter and immediately went down before grabbing at his foot. The injury was initially described as an ankle injury before coach Frank Reich said after the game that it was Mack’s Achilles tendon.

“He will get a scan tomorrow,” Reich said.

Mack topped the 1,000-yard mark for the first time last season and is in the final year of his rookie contract. Losing him would be a huge blow, although Indy drafted Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor in the second round.

In other injury news:

Jets-Bills: New York finished its game without starting running back Le’Veon Bell, who was ruled out in the second half because of a hamstring injury in a 27-17 loss to Buffalo. Linebacker Blake Cashman has a groin injury. Bell appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second quarter but returned briefly in the second half.