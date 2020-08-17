NFL notes: Cowboys lose McCoy for the season

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday.
The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a blow for first-year coach Mike McCarthy and the mostly new defensive staff.
Stephen Jones, the team’s executive vice president of personnel, said McCoy would have surgery soon. Jones said McCoy was working against Antwaun Woods in individual drills when Woods stepped on his foot.
McCoy, 31, signed an $18 million, three-year deal with $7 million guaranteed in March.
McCoy spent his first nine seasons with Tampa Bay. The 2013 All-Pro has made six Pro Bowls and has 59½ sacks in 10 seasons. McCoy was in Carolina last year.
Browns check RB Chubb for concussion
BEREA, Ohio — The rain came down hard, and then Nick Chubb got dropped.
The Browns’ first day in shoulder pads didn’t go as planned.
Chubb may have suffered a concussion when linebacker Mack Wilson tackled the Pro Bowl running back around the neck and head during an 11-on-11 scrimmage on the first day new Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski had his players wearing pads.
Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, was taken down by Wilson after catching a short pass about halfway through Monday’s workout. A few minutes later, Chubb walked slowly from the field and into the team’s training facility.
A team spokesman said Chubb was examined for a possible head injury.
Hurd likely to miss season with knee injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers receiver Jalen Hurd went down with a knee injury that likely will sideline him for the season.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he believes the injury Hurd suffered the previous day in practice is a torn ACL.
Hurd missed all his rookie season with a back injury but was being counted on to contribute this season before being dealt another setback.
Bengals CB Waynes undergoes surgery
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery Monday for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition.
The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota, a key part of their defensive overhaul. Waynes was expected to start along with William Jackson III, but now has a long recovery ahead.
Gunter adds to Jags’ personnel woes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone should be used to this by now.
Marrone has endured a three-year run of daunting setbacks, a lengthy list that includes losing four left tackles, four tight ends and a starting receiver — most of them early — in 2018, and then losing his starting quarterback during the opening series last season.
Now, the Jaguars are without five defensive linemen before they even put on pads in training camp. Rodney Gunter, signed in free agency to replace five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell, became the latest and most significant missing defender.
Jacksonville placed Gunter on the reserve/retired list Monday, one day after he was forced to walk away from football because of an enlarged aorta. The team signed veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan to help fill the void.
Gunter signed a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency after spending his first five years in the league with Arizona.
Marrone also said that tight end Josh Oliver broke a bone in his left foot while running a day on Sunday and will have surgery Tuesday. A third-round pick in 2019, Oliver missed 12 games as a rookie because of hamstring and back issues. He finished with three receptions for 15 yards.
Eagles drop Lauletta, add wideout Green
The Philadelph Eagles signed wide receiver Marcus Green and waived quarterback Kyle Lauletta, a former Richmond star.
Like Green, Lauletta spent the 2019 season on the Eagles’ practice squad.
The Eagles will go with just three quarterbacks on the active roster for training camp — Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, and Jalen Hurts.
Elsewhere
Ravens: Cornerback Iman Marshall suffered a “major knee injury” Sunday, the day before the team’s first padded practice, coach John Harbaugh said.
“He just came down on his right leg really awkwardly and he’s going to need major surgery. I believe it’s ACL and MCL,” Harbaugh said.
The Ravens placed Marshall on injured reserve.
Saints: Starting left guard Andrus Peat has a hand injury and the timeline for his return is unclear. Peat, a 2015 first-round draft choice by New Orleans, is in the first year of a five-year extension worth $57.5 million.
Lions: Detroit signed running back Jonathan Williams, adding depth in the backfield behind Kerryon Johnson and rookie D’Andre Swift.
Detroit released running back Wes Hills to clear a spot on the roster.
Giants: New York released kicker Chandler Catanzaro.
Coach Joe Judge announced the move on Monday, just 16 days after the team hired the veteran following the release of incumbent Aldrick Rosas.
Broadcasting team: ESPN’s new “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will debut on Sept. 14 when they call the late game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. The network named the new announcing team Monday.