NFL notes: Cowboys lose Vander Esch, Jarwin

Leighton Vander Esch‘s 2020 season will be an abbreviated one after an opening weekend injury in the Dallas Cowboys’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.
The Cowboys linebacker broke his collarbone, NFL.com reported. Vander Esch will undergo surgery and be able to return to action in six to eight weeks.
The Cowboys’ offense took a hit as well. An MRI confirmed tight end Blake Jarwin suffered an ACL tear. Jarwin will have season-ending knee surgery.
Vander Esch’s health has been a frequent issue for him early in his standout NFL career, with the problems centering on a neck injury. After playing all 16 games of his rookie campaign, Vander Esch was limited to just nine contests last season with the neck ailment, which eventually required offseason surgery.
Mike McCarthy lost his debut as Cowboys coach in part because of a fourth-down decision that didn’t work.
But he might have won a quarterback with the move.
Dak Prescott’s pass to rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb covered 2 yards on fourth-and-3 when a short field goal could have pulled Dallas even in the fourth quarter.
Now the Cowboys (0-1) will see whether a short-term loss can turn into a long-term gain, starting Sunday in their home opener against Atlanta (0-1).
“I mean, I love the aggressiveness,” Prescott said. “I think that was the point in the game that if we get that first down and punch it in the end zone, we’re looking at a whole different ballgame.”
For Dallas fans, there were things besides a debatable coaching move that looked familiar to the end of Jason Garrett‘s tenure: a defense that couldn’t keep up early, and an offense that couldn’t make the clutch play late.
The Cowboys might argue that they made the big play on a long pass from Prescott to Michael Gallup that put them in position for at least a field goal in the final seconds. But Gallup was called for offensive pass interference against Jalen Ramsey.
“They’re going to call it like they want to call it,” Gallup said. “We’ve got to keep playing through.”
With Mack out, Taylor to lead Colts’ rushing
INDIANAPOLIS — Marlon Mack could have bristled when the Indianapolis Colts took another running back, Jonathan Taylor, in the second round of April’s draft.
Instead, Mack welcomed the tag-team concept. It lasted less than one half.
Coach Frank Reich confirmed the Colts’ worst fears Monday, announcing Mack will miss the rest of this season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Taylor will move into the starting role.
Mack was injured on a 3-yard catch midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Jacksonville.
The Colts initially described it as an ankle injury before acknowledging after the game that it was actually an Achilles tendon injury.
Taylor, selected No. 41 overall, was Wisconsin’s workhorse the past three seasons. He topped the 2,000-yard mark in 2018 and 2019 and became the first Football Bowl Subdivision player to top 6,000 yards in three years. The two-time Doak Walker Award winner, which goes to college football’s best back, had nine carries for 22 yards and six receptions for 67 yards in his NFL debut.
Jets RB Bell could miss a few weeks
NEW YORK — New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell could miss a few weeks after injuring his left hamstring in the team’s season-opening loss at Buffalo.
Coach Adam Gase said Monday he doesn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but said it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury.
Frank Gore and Josh Adams are the only other healthy running backs on the roster. Rookie La’Mical Perine is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in training camp.
Inside linebacker Blake Cashman has a groin injury that could also sideline him a few weeks, He was hurt in the first quarter and replaced by Harvey Langi.
Saints’ Thomas has high-ankle injury
New Orleans star receiver Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury in the Saints’ Week 1 win over Tampa Bay, but Thomas believes he can play through it, NFL.com reported.
New Orleans next plays on Monday night at the Las Vegas Raiders, giving Thomas another day for rest and treatment, and increasing his chances of playing.
Thomas suffered the injury during the game but still played 80.3 percent of New Orleans’ offensive snaps in the victory, at least providing a small sample size of how he could play through the injury. High-ankle issues tend to be troublesome and can result in increased time on the sideline, but it sounds as if Thomas’ ailment is on the milder side.
Injuries will test Packers’ offensive line
Green Bay showcased the resourcefulness of its offensive line Sunday as the Packers didn’t allow a sack despite playing parts of the game without multiple projected starters.
That trait will get tested again and again the rest of the season.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that right guard Lane Taylor is expected to miss the rest of the season. Taylor, who played only the first two games last year before a season-ending biceps injury, was carted off the field after hurting his right knee in the second half of a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
The offensive line already has taken plenty of hits.
Billy Turner was the projected starter at right tackle, but a knee injury prevented him from playing against Minnesota. LaFleur said Monday that “hopefully we get him back in the fold here sooner than later.”
The Packers responded by shifting Elgton Jenkins from left guard to right tackle and having Lucas Patrick fill in at left guard. Then Patrick left in the first half with a shoulder injury and Taylor got hurt late in the game. That caused Rick Wagner to take over at right tackle, Jenkins to move back to left guard. Jon Runyan Jr., a rookie sixth-round draft pick from Michigan, made his NFL debut at right guard.
But Green Bay continued controlling the line of scrimmage as the Packers gained 522 yards.
Elsewhere
Bills: The status of Buffalo starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) and Matt Milano is uncertain for the Bills’ game at the Miami Dolphins this weekend.
Without going into much detail, coach Sean McDermott (William & Mary) would only say their injuries “don’t appear to be long term.” McDermott said he would know more as the week progressed.
Both were hurt in a 27-17 season-opening win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Edmunds suffered a shoulder injury, and Milano hurt a hamstring.
Jaguars: Jacksonville placed starting safety Jarrod Wilson on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury. He is expected to miss at least a month.
The Jaguars promoted cornerback Sidney Jones from the practice squad to take Wilson’s place on the 53-man roster.
Jacksonville already was carrying two backup free safeties: second-year pro Andrew Wingard and rookie Brandon Watson.
Wingard, who had a fourth-quarter interception to help seal a victory against Indianapolis in Week 1, is expected to start when the Jaguars (1-0) play at Tennessee on Sunday.
Titans: Tennessee placed starting cornerback Adoree Jackson on injured reserve and replaced him by signing cornerback Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.
Jackson was added to the injury report Friday after being limited by a knee issue. Jackson will be eligible to come off injured reserve in three weeks, the day after the Titans’ fourth game of the season on Oct. 4 against Pittsburgh.
Giants: Starting wide receiver Golden Tate missed New York’s season opener Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring injury. Tate was also joined on the inactive list by rookie linebackers TJ Brunson and Cam Brown, who also were limited by hamstring problems in practice this past week.
Browns: Cleveland waived kicker Austin Seibert after he missed an extra point attempt and a field goal goal in the first half of Sunday’s season-opening loss at Baltimore. He’s being replaced by Cody Parkey, who kicked for the Browns in 2016 and is best known for missing a late field goal attempt for the Chicago Bears in the 2018 playoffs.
Parkey will handle kicking duties when the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
The Browns also placed tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a knee injury. A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku scored the Browns’ only touchdown in Sunday’s loss. Njoku will miss at least three games, per the NFL’s new rules this season.