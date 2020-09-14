NFL notes: Cowboys lose Vander Esch, Jarwin

Injuries will test Packers’ offensive line

Green Bay showcased the resourcefulness of its offensive line Sunday as the Packers didn’t allow a sack despite playing parts of the game without multiple projected starters.

That trait will get tested again and again the rest of the season.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that right guard Lane Taylor is expected to miss the rest of the season. Taylor, who played only the first two games last year before a season-ending biceps injury, was carted off the field after hurting his right knee in the second half of a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The offensive line already has taken plenty of hits.

Billy Turner was the projected starter at right tackle, but a knee injury prevented him from playing against Minnesota. LaFleur said Monday that “hopefully we get him back in the fold here sooner than later.”