NFL notes: Cowboys to start Gilbert at QB against Steelers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Garrett Gilbert appears set for his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL Network, citing unidentified sources, reported the Cowboys planned to start Gilbert at home Sunday. Gilbert’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, posted on Twitter that he was traveling to “see Garrett Gilbert start” against the Steelers.
The Cowboys will start their fourth quarterback in the past five games. Star Dak Prescott is out for the season after breaking his ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Two weeks later, Andy Dalton was knocked out of a game in Washington because of a concussion and has since been placed on the COVID-19 list.
Former James Madison star Ben DiNucci started last week’s 23-9 loss to Philadelphia, but the rookie seventh-round pick was so overmatched, coach Mike McCarthy said the starter against Pittsburgh would be either Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Neither has started an NFL game, but both have been in the league much longer than DiNucci.
Gilbert’s first start would come six years after he was drafted by the Rams. He has thrown six passes in his career. Dallas signed him off Cleveland’s practice squad after Prescott’s injury.
Lions take Stafford off COVID-19 list
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making him eligible to play at Minnesota.
The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant from the the physically-unable-to-perform list, put cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad.
Detroit (3-4) plays the Vikings (2-5) on Sunday.
Jets expected to start Flacco against Pats
NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play Monday because of an injured shoulder, with Joe Flacco expected to start in his place against the New England Patriots.
Coach Adam Gase said Saturday that Darnold would sit out practice after the quarterback had some issues throwing Friday.
Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1 and missed two games. He reinjured it last Sunday at Kansas City when he took a hard hit, but he remained in the game.
Gase said linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) are ruled out for the game against New England.
Titans sign Allen, put Smith, Kern on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans signed punter Ryan Allen and placed three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on injured reserve among a flurry of moves Saturday.
The Titans also placed cornerback Tye Smith on injured reserve with Tucker McCann put on the practice squad-injured reserve Saturday before Tennessee (5-2) plays Chicago (5-3) on Sunday.
Tennessee signed Allen after a workout Saturday after he and other punters went through COVID-19 testing protocols.
Elsewhere
Steelers: Pittsburgh added newly acquired linebacker Avery Williamson to its 53-man roster and released veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.
Pittsburgh got Williamson in a trade with the New York Jets on Monday, a move designed to provide roster depth at a position decimated by injuries to starter Devin Bush and backup Ulysses Gilbert. Williamson, however, is likely to be inactive for Sunday’s visit to Dallas after missing practice this week because of COVID-19 quarantine protocols. The Steelers also added linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the roster. Elliott likely will see action on special teams against the Cowboys.
Ravens: A week after watching his new team from the stands, veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant will join the Ravens on the field Sunday against the Colts.
Linebacker Matt Judon was fined $35,096 for inadvertently contacting an official’s arm.. The contact led to Judon’s ejection last week against the Steelers. Baltimore activated the following players from the COVID-19 list: linebacker Tyus Bowser, safety DeShon Elliott, linebacker L.J. Fort, linebacker Malik Harrison, linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Terrell Bonds, who was signed to the 53-man roster. The six were placed on the reserve list earlier this week as a result of contact tracing following Marlon Humphrey’s positive COVID-19 test. While Fort was added to the injury report and ruled out with a finger injury, the others are eligible to play Sunday. Linebacker Kristian Welch was also signed to the 53-man roster. Wide receiver Chris Moore was placed on injured reserve.
Chiefs: Sammy Watkins will miss another game. Kansas City said has ruled out the wide receiver for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Watkins had initially been listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice all week. Instead he’s out for the fourth consecutive week.
Tight end Travis Kelce was fined $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for dunking the ball over the crossbar after scoring a touchdown last week against the Jets.
Chargers: Wide receiver Keenan Allen was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness. He is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. The team also signed defensive end Jessie Lemonier to the active roster, activated running back Kalen Ballage and defensive back Quenton Meeks from the practice squad, placed cornerback Brandon Facyson on the COVID-19 list and signed safety Jaylen Watkins to the practice squad.
Packers: Running back Dexter Williams will miss at least three weeks with an MCL sprain. Williams was banged up in Green Bay’s win over the 49ers on Thursday, just hours after being elevated from the practice squad.
Texans: Houston said cornerback Bradley Roby will not travel with the team to Jacksonville and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Houston noted that Roby’s absence is not related to injury or COVID-19.
Bengals: Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates was fined $20,000 for his hit last week on Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries, who suffered a concussion.
Panthers: Carolina activated running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. The All-Pro has missed the past six games with a high-ankle sprain. Carolina also ruled out offensive tackle Russell Okung (calf).