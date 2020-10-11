NFL notes: Dallas loses Prescott to severe ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday and was immediately taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Prescott was hurt at the end of a run in the third quarter, his right ankle bending awkwardly as defensive back Logan Ryan‘s right foot made contact with it as the two went to the turf.
After medical personnel tended to him on the field, Prescott was helped up and hopped on his left foot to get onto the cart. He was given a standing ovation as he was taken off the field.
The team said Prescott had a fracture dislocation of the right ankle and was taken to a hospital, where surgery was planned later in the day.
Prescott has never missed a start in four-plus seasons with the Cowboys and was on track to have a career year. His 1,690 yards passing in the first four games put him on pace to become the first NFL quarterback to throw for more than 6,000 in a season.
Prescott was 14 of 21 for 166 yards and a touchdown before leaving with the Cowboys ahead 24-23. Andy Dalton finished for Prescott, and the Cowboys won 37-34 on a field goal as time ran out.
Dallas also lost defensive tackle Trysten Hill to an undisclosed injury. He was hurt in the third quarter when, trying to avoid a roughing penalty, he appeared to hold up as he ran into quarterback Daniel Jones.
In other injury news:
Eagles-Steelers: A couple of offensive linemen were hurt in the Pittsburgh-Philadelphia game. The Steelers lost Pro Bowler David DeCastro in the first quarter with an abdominal injury.
The Eagles’ Lane Johnson was carted to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Johnson has been dealing with a balky ankle all season and underwent a procedure last week to remove a cyst that had been bothering him.
Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson left with a back injury and did not return after getting hit awkwardly during a first-quarter punt return. Eagles linebacker Duke Reily left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.
Raiders-Chiefs: Super Bowl champion Kansas City saw offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele (knee), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (hand) and receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) leave early in the Chiefs’ loss to Las Vegas.
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen walked off dizzily after his helmet hit Travis Kelce‘s shoulder pads while making a tackle and defensive end Carl Nassib (foot), free safety Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (hip) left early.
Cardinals-Jets: Arizona linebacker Chandler Jones went out against New York with a bicep injury. Jets receiver Chris Hogan was carted off in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
Panthers-Falcons: Carolina lost two starters on defense against Atlanta. End Brian Burns suffered a concussion late in the first half and cornerback Donte Jackson hurt a toe.
Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury and cornerback Kendal Sheffield, who missed the first three games of the season with a foot injury, left with an injured right ankle.
Nine teams affected by COVID-19 changes
The NFL has juggled its regular-season schedule because of coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.
Denver’s game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City’s game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19.
Tuesday night’s game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee.
Other changes:
- Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11.
- Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7.
- Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8.
- Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10.
- Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11.
Changes in bye weeks show Denver’s switching to this week from Week 8; New England’s from next week to this week; the Chargers’ from Week 10 to next week; the Dolphins’ from Week 10 to next week; Jacksonville’s from Week 7 to Week 8; and the Jets’ from Week 11 to Week 10.
There were no other positive COVID-19 tests Sunday.
The NFL rescheduled New England’s game for a second straight week after reigning NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore tested positive. This latest positive result puts the Patriots’ outbreak at four.
The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24. They sent out a statement saying they learned a staff member tested positive.
Saints rule out Thomas after fight
The New Orleans Saints will again play without perhaps their best player in Michael Thomas.
The team ruled out its All-Pro wide receiver for disciplinary reasons ahead of “Monday Night Football” against the Chargers after he punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice Saturday, NFL Network reported.
Thomas had already been sidelined the past three weeks because of an ankle injury suffered in New Orleans’ season opener.