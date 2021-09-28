NFL notes: Eagles DB Wallace, former Springers star, goes on IR

Philadelphia defensive back K’Von Wallace, a former Highland Springs star, was placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday because of a separated shoulder he suffered in the Eagles’ 41-21 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Wallace, who is expected to miss three to six weeks, will be joined on IR by starting guard Isaac Seumalo, who needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury. The loss of the sixth-year veteran, who went down in the fourth quarter, is the lastest blow to a decimated offensive line.

The Eagles were already missing left tackle Jordan Mailata, who sat out Week 3 with a knee injury, and right guard Brandon Brooks, who recently went on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Brooks is expected to return later this season, while Mailata figures to be back sooner. Seumalo’s absence further shakes up a struggling unit as it prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wallace’s injury weakens the Eagles’ secondary. Wallace, a third-day pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Clemson, had been starting in place of veteran Rodney McLeod, who has been limited in practice since being activated from physically-unable-to-perform list. McLeod was working back from a December 2020 ACL injury.