NFL notes: Eagles DB Wallace, former Springers star, goes on IR

Philadelphia defensive back K’Von Wallace, a former Highland Springs star, was placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday because of a separated shoulder he suffered in the Eagles’ 41-21 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
Wallace, who is expected to miss three to six weeks, will be joined on IR by starting guard Isaac Seumalo, who needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury. The loss of the sixth-year veteran, who went down in the fourth quarter, is the lastest blow to a decimated offensive line.
The Eagles were already missing left tackle Jordan Mailata, who sat out Week 3 with a knee injury, and right guard Brandon Brooks, who recently went on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Brooks is expected to return later this season, while Mailata figures to be back sooner. Seumalo’s absence further shakes up a struggling unit as it prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wallace’s injury weakens the Eagles’ secondary. Wallace, a third-day pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Clemson, had been starting in place of veteran Rodney McLeod, who has been limited in practice since being activated from physically-unable-to-perform list. McLeod was working back from a December 2020 ACL injury.
If McLeod can’t play, Marcus Epps will start at safety next to Anthony Harris.
Panthers put starting safety Burris on IR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers placed starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve with a groin injury, meaning he will miss at least three games.
Burris was injured during Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night.
He became the second Panthers defensive back to go on injured reserve this week, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn, who could miss the remainder of the season after breaking three bones in his right foot.
Burris has 10 tackles and one interception for the Panthers’ No. 1-ranked defense.
Sean Chandler or Sam Franklin is expected to start for Burris on Sunday when the Panthers (3-0) travel to face the Dallas Cowboys.
Colts, running back Mack agree to trade
The Indianapolis Colts and running back Marlon Mack agreed to seek a trade, as the fifth-year pro has been shelved in the team’s plans at the position, NFL.com reported Tuesday.
After a strong rookie season in 2020, Jonathan Taylor has taken over as the starter, and Nyheim Hines received a contract extension. Hines’ speed and receiving ability make him a complement to Taylor’s power.
Mack rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 as the Colts’ chief rusher, but Taylor took over Mack’s starting role last year after Mack was lost for the season to a torn Achilles. Mack is now healthy, but has only five carries this season.
Titans send Weaver, Roberson to IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans put outside linebackers Rashad Weaver and Derick Roberson on injured reserve.
The Titans signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch to the practice squad Tuesday. Weaver and Roberson going on injured reserve leaves Tennessee with only Harold Landry III, Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi on the roster at outside linebacker. Dupree didn’t play last week against the Colts, dressed as an emergency option.
Weaver was hurt late in the third quarter with what was called an ankle injury. He was carted to the locker room and using crutches after the game for a reported broken right fibula. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday only that Weaver, a fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, will miss some time.
Roberson had been on the injury report with a knee injury.
The Titans also released defensive lineman Andrew Brown to create space for Finch. He started in the NFL with the Titans after going undrafted out of Temple in 2018. He played 23 games for the Titans and three games with the Jets in 2020.
Elsewhere
Lions: After shopping him on the trade market the past week, Detroit couldn’t find a taker for Jamie Collins. On Tuesday, the Lions released the veteran linebacker.
Signed to a three-year, $30 million deal ahead of the 2020 season, Collins appeared in just 16 games for the Lions. Last year, he paced the team with 101 tackles, while also adding six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a sack.
Bucs: Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean appears to have escaped a serious knee injury Sunday, but his status is in doubt for Week 4 against the Patriots.
Steelers: Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is in the concussion protocol and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) could be limited Wednesday.
Broncos: Denver signed veteran wide receiver David Moore off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad Tuesday to take the roster spot of KJ Hamler, who was placed on IR with a torn left ACL.
The Broncos (3-0) also put inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) on IR and promoted quarterback Brett Rypien from their practice squad.
Hamler and Griffith were injured in the Broncos’ 26-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.