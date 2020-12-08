NFL notes: Eagles to start Hurts, bench Wentz at QB

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, sending Carson Wentz to the bench.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website.
“We’re not where we want to be as an offense,” Pederson said. “I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump, to try to get everybody playing better.”
Pederson insisted Monday the decision was his, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract begins in 2021. Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to Green Bay and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.
“Carson is like all of us right now, he’s disappointed. He’s frustrated,” Pederson said. “He’s been a professional through it all. He supports his teammates and that’s what you want to see from him, the leader of the team. ”
Pederson and Wentz came to Philadelphia in 2016. They led the Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title in 2017. Wentz was 11-2 before a knee injury forced him to watch Nick Foles lead the Eagles through the playoffs and victory over New England.
Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season, and last year he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards without one wide receiver having 500 yards receiving.
But Wentz has a career-low 72.8 passer rating this season and 19 turnovers, including 15 interceptions.
Hurts was selected in the second round with the 53rd overall pick this year when the Eagles had far more pressing needs. Now the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up gets his first opportunity as an NFL starter.
Steelers’ Haden in concussion protocol
Pittsburgh is dealing with ailments in the wake of its first loss of the season to the Washington Football Team on Monday.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that cornerback Joe Haden is in concussion protocol, and linebacker Robert Spillane‘s knee injury was still being evaluated.
Haden hasn’t missed a game this season, and only safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has registered more defensive snaps. Spillane’s injury is the latest in a string to Steelers linebackers. Linebacker Devin Bush and edge rusher Bud Dupree are out for the season with torn ACLs.
Tomlin said he hopes that cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) can return to play this week after a short absence and that running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Titans WR Humphries on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans put wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he played his first game after a month in the concussion protocol.
Humphries suffered a concussion when he was hit in a loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 1, and he missed the next four games before clearing the concussion protocol last week.
Browns’ Teller on virus list
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, putting him in jeopardy of missing next Monday’s home game against Baltimore.
Teller has played as well as anyone on Cleveland’s offensive line this season and has had a big hand in the Browns leading the NFL in rushing. He recently missed three games with a calf injury.
Teller did not test positive, but had close contact with an infected person, who is not affiliated with the Browns. It’s possible he could be cleared in time to face the Ravens on Monday as they Browns (9-3) close in on their first playoff berth since 2002.
Elsewhere
Bengals: Cincinnati receiver Auden Tate underwent successful shoulder surgery Tuesday morning by Dr. James Andrews to repair a torn labrum, NFL.com reported. Tate is looking at a four- to six-month recovery and should be ready for training camp. Tate finished the 2020 season with 14 catches for 150 yards in nine games.
Giants: New York Giants signed versatile free agent Joe Webb and promoted defensive end Niko Lalos from their practice squad to the active roster.
Webb is listed as a quarterback, but has also caught passes, run the ball and returned kickoffs. The 34-year-old has played in 102 regular-season games with Minnesota, Carolina, Buffalo and Houston.
Cowboys: Dallas elevated offensive tackle Jordan Mills and cornerback Saivion Smith from the practice squad ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Baltimore.
Vikings: Minnesota waived third-year cornerback Holton Hill. Hill played in only three games this year because of a foot injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10.