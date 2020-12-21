NFL notes: Edwards-Helaire appears out for rest of regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are glad they signed Le’Veon Bell midway through this season.
What seemed like a luxury at the time — a two-time All-Pro running back joining the Super Bowl champions to back up a standout rookie — has become an essential addition after Clyde Edwards-Helaire was bent at an awkward angle Sunday in New Orleans and had to be helped to the locker room without putting any weight on his left leg.
The early report is that Edwards-Helaire sustained hip and ankle injuries and will miss the remainder of the regular season, though the Chiefs appear optimistic that he could return in the playoffs.
The Chiefs (13-1) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which would mean a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. They have regular-season games left against the Falcons and Chargers, both at Arrowhead Stadium.
Edwards-Helaire already had carried 14 times for 79 yards when he was forced into the splits while getting tackled in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ victory over the Saints. Many of them were hard yards in the second half, when the pass-happy Chiefs turned to the ground game to control the clock.
Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, is the league’s third-leading rusher among rookies with 803 yards.
“When I seen the injury with Clyde, obviously, I was praying for the best,” Bell said. “It was an ugly way to get tackled.”
Bell said he spoke to Edwards-Helaire after the game and he was in “good spirits.”
In the meantime, Bell is poised to take over most of the work in the Kansas City backfield.
He was released by the New York Jets in mid-October and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, even though he knew carries could be limited. Yet Bell has slowly taken on more of the load as he becomes more accustomed to the playbook; he carried 15 times for 62 yards against the Saints on Sunday.
Gilmore suffered
torn quadriceps
New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore attempted to plant his foot while in coverage in Sunday’s loss to Miami and saw his season end in an instant.
Gilmore suffered a partially torn quadriceps on the play, NFL.com reported, citing sources informed of the situation. Gilmore will undergo surgery to repair it Tuesday and should be able to participate in some portion of New England’s offseason program.
Gilmore did not suffer any structural damage to his knee, which was initially feared when Gilmore went down in a heap, clutching his knee in the later part of the second quarter.
Browns near playoffs after beating Giants
CLEVELAND — Three years after losing all 16 games, the Cleveland Browns are on the cusp of the playoffs.
For the first time since 2002, when quarterback Baker Mayfield was 7, coach Kevin Stefanski was playing safety at Penn, and Cleveland was in the fourth year of an expansion reboot filled with front office blowups, draft mistakes and failure, a postseason present awaits.
Bouncing back from a demoralizing loss to Baltimore earlier in the week, the Browns (10-4) displayed their depth and development on Sunday night in a 20-6 win over the New York Giants. Cleveland inched closer to quenching the a 17-season drought — the NFL’s current longest dry spell.
Holding the AFC’s No. 5 position, the Browns may be able to clinch this week when they return to the New York area and face the no-longer-winless Jets. There are too many scenarios and tiebreakers to digest, but it’s simple to see the Browns can’t afford to lose.
Mayfield continued to play like the franchise quarterback Cleveland hoped he’d be, carving up New York’s secondary (27 of 32 for 297 yards) while leading two 95-yard TD drives behind an offensive line down to its third-string right guard.
Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury on Cleveland’s second play. Hubbard was filling in for starter Wyatt Teller (Virginia Tech), who is also expected to miss this week with a sprained ankle. NFL.com reported Hubbard has torn ligaments, a dislocated kneecap and will undergo surgery.
Elsewhere
Lions: Detroit fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs. The move came a day after the Lions fell to 1-2 under interim coach Darrell Bevell and 5-9 overall this season with a 46-25 loss to the Titans.
Seahawks: Running back DeeJay Dallas suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain that should knock him out multiple weeks, NFL.com reported.