NFL notes: Edwards-Helaire appears out for rest of regular season

“When I seen the injury with Clyde, obviously, I was praying for the best,” Bell said. “It was an ugly way to get tackled.”

Bell said he spoke to Edwards-Helaire after the game and he was in “good spirits.”

In the meantime, Bell is poised to take over most of the work in the Kansas City backfield.

He was released by the New York Jets in mid-October and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, even though he knew carries could be limited. Yet Bell has slowly taken on more of the load as he becomes more accustomed to the playbook; he carried 15 times for 62 yards against the Saints on Sunday.

New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore attempted to plant his foot while in coverage in Sunday’s loss to Miami and saw his season end in an instant.

Gilmore suffered a partially torn quadriceps on the play, NFL.com reported, citing sources informed of the situation. Gilmore will undergo surgery to repair it Tuesday and should be able to participate in some portion of New England’s offseason program.