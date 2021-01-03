NFL notes: Evans sidelined after setting mark

TAMPA, Fla. — There is a fine line between making history and becoming a footnote to it in the NFL. Between experiencing pleasure and excruciating pain. Mike Evans and the Bucs straddled those emotions in Sunday’s 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

With his 20-yard reception over the middle in the first quarter, Evans became the first player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons.

But on the next play, Evans dropped a pass in the end zone, slipping on the grass and hyperextending his left knee. He sat clutching his knee, then stood and tried to put weight on it before sitting back down on the turf. Evans remained there for several minutes with trainers, who helped him to his feet and supported him on each side as he exited to the locker room.

The Buccaneers (11-5) clinched the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs as a wild card. But it seems unlikely they will have Evans, their best receiver and one of the best players in franchise history to have never played in a postseason game. A brace was placed on Evans’ left leg and went to get an MRI.

Despite how potentially serious the injury initially looked, Bucs coach Bruce Arians offered a glimmer of hope after the game.