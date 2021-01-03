NFL notes: Evans sidelined after setting mark

TAMPA, Fla. — There is a fine line between making history and becoming a footnote to it in the NFL. Between experiencing pleasure and excruciating pain. Mike Evans and the Bucs straddled those emotions in Sunday’s 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
With his 20-yard reception over the middle in the first quarter, Evans became the first player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons.
But on the next play, Evans dropped a pass in the end zone, slipping on the grass and hyperextending his left knee. He sat clutching his knee, then stood and tried to put weight on it before sitting back down on the turf. Evans remained there for several minutes with trainers, who helped him to his feet and supported him on each side as he exited to the locker room.
The Buccaneers (11-5) clinched the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs as a wild card. But it seems unlikely they will have Evans, their best receiver and one of the best players in franchise history to have never played in a postseason game. A brace was placed on Evans’ left leg and went to get an MRI.
Despite how potentially serious the injury initially looked, Bucs coach Bruce Arians offered a glimmer of hope after the game.
“Knock on wood, we don’t think there’s any serious damage. We’ll know more in the next 24 hours,” Arians said
In other injury developments:
Jets-Patriots: New York wide receiver Denzel Mims was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter at New England and didn’t return. Left tackle Mekhi Becton (Highland Springs) limped off the field with an ankle injury early in the third quarter. Receiver Jeff Smith left with a shoulder injury and fellow receiver Jamison Crowder left in the fourth quarter after a collision.
New England safety Adrian Phillips left in the first quarter with a hip injury and didn’t return. Wide receiver Damiere Byrd was helped off the field in the third quarter with a head injury. Left tackle Justin Herron left with an ankle injury.
Browns: Cleveland defensive end Olivier Vernon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Vernon was carted to the locker room. Rookie wide receiver/punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion late in the first half against Pittsburgh while jumping to make a catch and getting drilled by safety Sean Davis.
Lions: Detroit offensive linemen Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jonah Jackson left with concussions and defensive tackle Nick Williams injured an ankle against Minnesota.
Cowboys-Giants: Dallas wide receiver Noah Brown was ruled out at halftime against the Giants with a back injury and tight end Blake Bell left in the third quarter with a stinger.
New York linebacker Blake Martinez left briefly after appearing to injure his left ankle or foot in the third quarter.
Falcons: Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (groin) left in the first half and did not return in the Falcons’ loss to Tampa Bay.
Seahawks-49ers: Seattle defensive tackle Jarran Reed left in the third quarter of the Seahawks’ win because of an abdominal injury. San Francisco defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) left early in the second half.
Raiders-Broncos: Las Vegas cornerback Trayvon Mullen (shoulder) was hurt in the first half. Denver wide receiver Tim Patrick left with a foot injury after catching a 29-yard pass in the first quarter. Right guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder) and left guard Dalton Risner (ankle) went out before halftime.
Titans: Tennessee guard Roger Saffold (ankle) was knocked out in the third quarter of the Titans’ win over Houston.
Jets fire Gase
NEW YORK — The New York Jets fired coach Adam Gase on Sunday night after two loss-filled seasons.
Hired by the Jets in January 2019, Gase went 9-23 with New York, including an 0-13 start that was the worst in franchise history — overshadowing even the 1996 squad that went 0-8 on the way to a 1-15 finish, and is generally recognized as the team’s worst.
The move was announced by the team a few hours after New York lost 28-14 at New England on Sunday to end the season 2-14 — the second-worst record in franchise history.
Gase, 42, came to New York with high hopes in the organization that he would be the perfect fit to help quarterback Sam Darnold take the next step in his development and boost the Jets’ offense.
Instead, none of that materialized.
Elsewhere
Cowboys: Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said he is no longer pursuing the Boise State job, and the Cowboys agreed on a multiyear contract extension with their play-caller.
Moore, 32, was a candidate at his alma mater after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn job. Moore was the winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record when he left Boise State in 2011.
Eagles: Philadelphia fans will no longer be able to take Jim Schwartz‘s name in vain when the team’s defense springs a leak.
Sunday night’s game against Washington ended the five-year Schwartz era in charge of the Eagles’ defense, a league source said, confirming an NFL Network report.
The report said Schwartz, 54, has decided to take a year off from coaching and might retire, the report citing hip and eye surgeries.
Television: Tony Romo was not in the broadcast booth on the final day of the NFL regular season after being sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.
CBS Sports posted the news with a short tweet on its “CBS Sports PR” Twitter feed. No other information was provided.