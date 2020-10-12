NFL notes: Falcons drop Quinn, elevate Morris

ATLANTA — Dan Quinn never stopped believing he could turn things around in Atlanta.
He won’t get the chance.
With the Falcons mired at 0-5 for the first time since 1997, Quinn was fired as the team’s coach Sunday night — just hours after a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff was also dismissed.
Quinn’s five-plus seasons will be remembered for a Super Bowl meltdown at the end of the 2016 season, when the Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady‘s New England Patriots and became a national laughingstock — a stigma that lingers to this day.
That ugly memory returned in force this season, when the Falcons became the first team in NFL history to blow fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in back-to-back games.
Those losses, to Dallas and Chicago, essentially served as Quinn’s epitaph, even though he managed to hang on for two more games.
Quinn was the second NFL coach this season to lose his job after Houston’s Bill O’Brien was let go after an 0-4 start.
Quinn departed with an overall record of 43-42, but he was just 14-23 since the beginning of the 2018 season. He was 3-2 in two postseason appearances.
The Falcons promoted defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to interim coach on Monday. He was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011, posting a record of 17-31, and has served a variety of roles in Atlanta since joining Quinn’s staff in 2015. Morris spent three seasons as defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team before joining the Falcons.
Team president and CEO Rich McKay — who preceded Dimitroff as general manager — will take over control of football operations in the interim and assist owner Arthur Blank in the search for a new GM and coach.
Titans have no positive results, will face Bills
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Buffalo Bills’ game with Tennessee remains on schedule for Tuesday night after the Titans had no positive COVID-19 results Monday morning, while the New England Patriots also returned no positives after the NFL pushed back their game with Denver to Sunday.
These latest testing results come a day after the NFL juggled the schedule affecting nine teams after both the Patriots and Titans had a positive result apiece Sunday. Both teams closed their facilities, though the NFL gave the Titans permission for an afternoon practice involving only players, coaches and trainers.
The Titans (3-0) had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak with the league shutting down their facility Sept. 29, reaching a total of 24 players and personnel.
Denver’s game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon. Kansas City’s game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved to Monday.
Elliott: Dallas aims to win for Prescott
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott joined both his tackles and his tight end on the list of season-ending injuries for the Dallas offense when the star quarterback fractured his ankle in a gruesome scene against the New York Giants.
The emotional setback added to the challenge of trying to make the playoffs in coach Mike McCarthy‘s first season, although the rally for a 37-34 victory behind backup Andy Dalton vaulted the Cowboys (2-3) to first place in the struggling NFC East.
“I know how much this means to him and how much being out there for this team means for him,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said of Prescott. “So, it’s hard. But all we can do right now is support him. We just gotta support ‘4’ and make sure he is good, and go out there and win ballgames for him.”
Prescott had surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle and the team said he was expected to be released from a hospital Monday. The two-time Pro Bowler’s lower leg got caught under New York defensive back Logan Ryan on a tackle at the end of a 9-yard run.
Left tackle Tyron Smith is out for the year with a neck issue after playing just two games, and right tackle La’el Collins never saw the field before needing season-ending hip surgery. Tight end Blake Jarwin tore a knee ligament in the opener.
The Dallas defense has been plagued by injuries as well, the latest being defensive tackle Trysten Hill possibly out for the season after sustaining what McCarthy called a serious knee injury against the Giants.
The Cowboys, who play Arizona at home next Monday night, have been without Leighton Vander Esch for a month after the middle linebacker broke a collarbone in the opener. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy sustained a season-ending leg injury in training camp.
Giants’ edge rusher Carter out for the year
Lorenzo Carter is done for the year.
The New York Giants’ third-year edge rusher ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left foot in the first quarter of Sunday’s road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Carter, 24, a third-round pick out of Georgia in 2018, had started every game for the Giants this season. He’d played 84% of the defensive snaps through their first four games (fourth-most on the team).
He had one sack, 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and four QB hits.
In other injury news, wideout Sterling Shepard (turf toe) is eligible to come off injured reserve this week or at least to be designated for return within a 21-day window.
Coach Joe Judge said he will have to judge how linebacker David Mayo (meniscus) is moving in practice to determine if he can activate him for Sunday’s game against Washington. Mayo was designated for return on Thursday, so the Giants have 21 days from then to activate him.
Mayfield suffers injured ribs in win
CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield only injured his ribs in Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, a victory that pushed Cleveland to 4-1 for the first time in 26 years.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Mayfield is “sore” but that his injury is specific to the ribs. After getting X-rays, the third-year QB had mentioned his right wrist as taking a hit.
Stefanski seems optimistic that Mayfield, who was checked in the medical tent during the fourth quarter, will play next Sunday when the Browns (4-1) visit unbeaten Pittsburgh (4-0). Cleveland has lost 16 straight games at Heinz Field.
The Browns’ secondary took another hit as safety Ronnie Harrison, who returned an interception for a touchdown on Sunday, was placed in concussion protocol. Harrison started for Karl Joseph after he injured his hamstring in practice last week.
Also, Stefanski said cornerback Greedy Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a nerve injury in his shoulder. Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, missed his fifth straight game with an injury the team didn’t think was very serious when he got hurt in training camp.
Browns right guard Wyatt Teller strained his right calf against the Colts and is “week to week,” Stefanski said.