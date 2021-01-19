NFL notes: Falcons make breakthrough with GM hiring

Ingram. 31, was on the inactive list for four of Baltimore’s last five games, including playoff matchups against Tennessee and Buffalo. He finished with 299 yards on a career-low 72 carries and two touchdowns.

By the time Ingram sprained an ankle in a 30-28 win at Philadelphia on Oct. 18, the Ravens had already been providing most of the carries to Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. Ingram returned on Nov. 15 and received only 22 carries the rest of the way.

Ingram was signed by Baltimore as a free agent in March 2019 after playing eight years with the New Orleans Saints. He immediately assumed the role as a leader in the locker room and showed his worth on the field by running for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. In addition, Ingram caught 26 passes for 247 yards and five TDs.

On Monday, the Ravens released veteran backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, a former Washington starter who served as backup to Lamar Jackson for three seasons. Griffin started for Jackson in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1, pulled a hamstring and finished the season on the injured reserve list.

