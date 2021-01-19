NFL notes: Falcons make breakthrough with GM hiring

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday named Terry Fontenot the team’s first African-American general manager, finding new leadership from within their division.
Fontenot, 40, spent 18 seasons with NFC South rival New Orleans.
Fontenot helped build a consistent winner as the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel. The Falcons fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn following a 0-5 start this season, which led to a 4-12 finish, Atlanta’s third consecutive losing season.
The Falcons signed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their head coach on Saturday, a day after agreeing to terms.
Atlanta held a virtual interview with Fontenot on Jan. 6 but could not meet with him in person while New Orleans was in the playoffs. The Saints were eliminated in Sunday’s 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay, clearing the way for Atlanta to hire Fontenot.
Fontenot was hired by New Orleans as a a marketing intern. He moved to the scouting department and worked his way up from intern to pro scout before he was named assistant GM.
Dimitroff and Quinn helped build a team that advanced to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season and returned to the playoffs the following year. Atlanta has not reached the playoffs since 2017.
Atlanta has the No. 4 overall selection in this year’s NFL draft.
Bucs’ injured Brown could play in NFC final
Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown received good news on Tuesday: His knee injury isn’t significant enough to guarantee he’ll miss Sunday’s NFC title game.
An MRI did not reveal serious issues, and he’s considered day to day, NFL.com reported.
Brown played 27 snaps in the Buccaneers’ NFC semifinal win over the Saints, missing most of the second half because of his knee injury. Without him, Tom Brady turned to backups Tyler Johnson and Scott Miller to move the ball in a game Tampa Bay won.
Ravens drop Ingram
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram was released by Baltimore, which used the 10-year veteran as a starter for the first seven games this season before dropping him deep on the depth chart.
Ingram. 31, was on the inactive list for four of Baltimore’s last five games, including playoff matchups against Tennessee and Buffalo. He finished with 299 yards on a career-low 72 carries and two touchdowns.
By the time Ingram sprained an ankle in a 30-28 win at Philadelphia on Oct. 18, the Ravens had already been providing most of the carries to Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. Ingram returned on Nov. 15 and received only 22 carries the rest of the way.
Ingram was signed by Baltimore as a free agent in March 2019 after playing eight years with the New Orleans Saints. He immediately assumed the role as a leader in the locker room and showed his worth on the field by running for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. In addition, Ingram caught 26 passes for 247 yards and five TDs.
On Monday, the Ravens released veteran backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, a former Washington starter who served as backup to Lamar Jackson for three seasons. Griffin started for Jackson in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1, pulled a hamstring and finished the season on the injured reserve list.
Nielsen decides to stay with Saints
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen informed LSU on Tuesday that he will not take the Tigers’ defensive coordinator job after initially agreeing in principle to do to so, two sources familiar with the situation said.
Another source said that the Saints have promoted Nielsen to assistant head coach.
LSU will continue its search for its third defensive coordinator in three seasons.
Lions to make Glenn defensive chief
The Detroit Lions haven’t officially announced the hiring of Dan Campbell as the franchise’s next head coach, but the NFL Network reported Tuesday that he will be bringing New Orleans Saints defensive-backs coach Aaron Glenn with him to serve as defensive coordinator.
A former All-Pro cornerback, Glenn played 15 seasons in the NFL. Since retiring, he tried his hand at scouting before moving into coaching, spending the past five seasons leading the Saints defensive backs.
Campbell and Glenn both played at Texas A&M, although their times at the program didn’t overlap. And both joined the Saints staff in 2016.
Thomas Super Bowl’s first female official
NEW YORK — Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history.
Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced by the NFL.
Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Cheffers has been a game official for 21 seasons in the NFL and was promoted to referee in 2008. He has worked 17 playoff games, including the Super Bowl in 2017.
The crew includes umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer. The crew has 88 years of NFL experience with 77 combined playoff games.