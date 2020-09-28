NFL notes: Foles is named Bears' starting QB

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Nagy on Monday made the announcement after hedging Sunday following the Bears’ 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky following Blidi Wreh-Wilson‘s interception in the third quarter.
“He’s our starter moving forward,” Nagy said of Foles.
In the fourth quarter, Foles threw three touchdown passes including a 28-yard TD against the blitz to Anthony Miller for the winning points with just under 2 minutes remaining.
Trubisky has started for the Bears since the fifth game of the 2017 season after being the team’s No. 1 draft pick, the second pick overall that year.
Trubisky had completed 13 of 22 for 128 yards with a touchdown Sunday before the interception by Wreh-Wilson set up a field goal for a 26-10 Atlanta lead.
Meanwhile, Nagy confirmed running back Tarik Cohen tore his ACL and will be placed on IR for the remainder of the season.
Broncos lose star defender Casey
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Another day, another season-ending injury for the snake-bit Denver Broncos.
This time, it’s five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who tore a biceps tendon against Tampa Bay in just his third game since the Broncos acquired him from the Titans in the offseason.
Casey missed just five games in his nine seasons with Tennessee.
Coach Vic Fangio said that Casey, whose injury was never noted Sunday, got hurt in the second half of Denver’s 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers but managed to finish the game.
Casey is the sixth starter the Broncos (0-3) have lost to injury, a cascade that began with linebacker Von Miller‘s dislodged ankle tendon just before the opener that required surgery and is expected to sideline him until 2021.
Since then, the Broncos have lost wide receiver Courtland Sutton (ACL) for the season and several others for several weeks: quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder), running back Phillip Lindsay (toe), defensive end Dre’ Mont Jones (knee) and cornerback A.J. Bouye (shoulder).
49ers lose TE Reed
for six to eight weeks
Injury woes continued for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday with the finding that tight end Jordan Reed suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Reed will be sidelined for six to eight weeks.
The 49ers were missing long list of top talent for that game against the Giants, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Dee Ford, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and George Kittle.
With Reed out, the Niners will likely turn to Ross Dwelley for extended snaps should Kittle have to sit out another week.
LaFleur’s play-calling impresses Rodgers
NEW ORLEANS — Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounds increasingly enamored with the scheme and play-calling philosophy of second-year head coach Matt LaFleur.
The Packers are unbeaten and putting up some of the best offensive numbers in the NFL.
Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Packers scored 10 points in the final nine minutes to pull out a 37-30 victory over New Orleans on Sunday night.
“We’ve gotten in a good flow,” Rodgers said. “I feel so much more comfortable in the offense this year, and I think Matt has really settled in to the rhythm of the play calling, and it’s made my job a lot easier.”
With Packers top receiver Davante Adams unable to play because of a hamstring injury, Rodgers nonetheless found ways to attack New Orleans (1-2) with a variety of passes, short and long.
Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards for Green Bay (3-0), including gains of 48 and 72 yards on throws deep downfield that each set up touchdowns.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara built on a sensational start to the season, gaining 197 yards from scrimmage and scoring twice on short passes from Drew Brees.
Brees completed 29 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three TDs.
Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat was carted off the field late in the first half with what the club said was an ankle injury.
Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey was briefly on one knee during the second quarter while receiving treatment from Green Bay medical staff. He didn’t return to the game because of a shoulder injury.
Carroll calls injuries to three Seahawks minor
SEATTLE — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back Chris Carson, safety Jamal Adams and guard Damien Lewis could bounce back quickly from injuries suffered in Sunday’s victory over Dallas.
Carroll said all the injuries suffered against the Cowboys were relatively minor. Carroll said Carson, Adams, Lewis and rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks underwent MRIs on Sunday night and had what he termed “first-degree” injuries.
Carroll was most upset about the injury to Carson, who was hurt on a tackle by Dallas defensive lineman Trysten Hill. Carson was already down, but Hill continued to roll Carson’s legs and bent his knee awkwardly.
Carroll said they need to see how Carson responds to know if he’ll be able to play Sunday at Miami.
Adams left the game in the fourth quarter with a groin strain.
Lewis suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter, and Carroll said there was a chance he could return against the Dolphins. Brooks also suffered a knee sprain that ended his first NFL start early. The first-round pick played just 14 snaps.
Browns’ Natson
out rest of season
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns return specialist and wide receiver Jojo Natson is done for the season after he suffered a torn knee ligament in Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.
Natson signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March following two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He had been handling punt and kickoff return duties and he had one carry on a sweep against Washington before getting hurt.
He returned a kickoff for 31 yards and a punt for 11 in the 34-20 win, which moved the Browns (2-1) over .500 for the first time since 2014.
Elsewhere
Titans: Tennessee improved to 3-0 despite not having their defensive play-caller on the sideline in Minnesota, and coach Mike Vrabel said Monday assistant Shane Bowen remains in the COVID-19 protocol.
Testing results received Saturday morning led to the outside linebackers coach staying in Nashville and away from the Titans.
Vrabel said he helped out and special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman wore a headset helping while Vrabel spent more time with the defense.
Colts: Indianapolis rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. underwent surgery Sunday night for compartment leg syndrome in his calf. NFL.com reported that Pittman likely will return after the team’s Week 7 bye.
Jets: Former Highland Springs standout Mekhi Becton (shoulder) has a chance to play Thursday against the Broncos after the rookie tackle’s MRI exam came back better than expected.
Eagles: NFL Network reported Philadelphia receiver DeSean Jackson is believed to have suffered a minor hamstring strain. Jackson’s status for Philly’s game against San Francisco is uncertain. Tight end Dallas Goedert will miss some time with a high-ankle sprain, coach Doug Pederson said.
Steelers: Fullback Derek Watt suffered a Grade 2 hamstring pull against Houston andwill miss a couple of games.
Ravens: Baltimore placed cornerback Tavon Young (ACL) on injured reserve and activated safety Jordan Richards to the 53-man roster.
Jaguars: Jacksonville signed veteran Steven Hauschka, giving the team a third kicker in the past week.
Josh Lambo (hip) was placed on injured reserve last Wednesday, and the Jaguars turned to undrafted rookie Brandon Wright against Miami. Wright missed an extra point attempt and injured his groin in the lopsided loss.
The Jaguars also released veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and placed linebacker Leon Jacobs on injured reserve. He tore a knee ligament against Miami and will miss the rest of the season.