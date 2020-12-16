NFL notes: Four Raiders defensive starters out for Chargers game

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without four more defensive starters for their first game under new coordinator Rod Marinelli.
Coach Jon Gruden said that defensive end Clelin Ferrell, a former Benedictine standout, will miss Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Damon Arnette and safety Johnathan Abram all will be out with concussions. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is already on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Defensive end Carl Nassib will help replace Ferrell after being a healthy inactive the past two weeks. Recently signed Daryl Worley, who spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, is also back this week and will help in the secondary.
The Raiders (7-6) have been struggling on defense, having allowed at least 200 yards rushing in each of the past two weeks. Coordinator Paul Guenther was fired on Sunday following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Marinelli was promoted from defensive line coach to run the defense for the final three games as the Raiders try to make a push for the playoffs. They currently are one game out of playoff contention.
The Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, will be without offensive right tackle Bryan Bulaga for Thursday night’s game. Bulaga suffered a concussion during the first quarter last Sunday against Atlanta and remains in concussion protocol.
Owners delay move toward 17th game
NFL owners have delayed a decision on implementing a 17-game regular season for 2021. During a teleconference call Wednesday that replaced the usual December gathering of owners in Dallas, they opted to push back any move on the expanded season until early in 2021. The NFL and the players’ union agreed during collective bargaining talks earlier this year to adding one regular-season game to the schedule, but not before next season.
A scheduling formula for a 17th game was approved unanimously: an interconference matchup, based on divisional standings from the preceding season, and on a rotating divisional basis.
The length of the preseason would be reduced, as well, if a 17th game is added.
Brees could return to face Kansas City
NEW ORLEANS — Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees has been designated to return from the club’s injured reserve list.
Brees’ change in status means he could be placed on the active roster and eligible to play as soon Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Sean Payton has not indicated when he intends to play Brees, who was diagnosed with fractured ribs and a punctured lung after a sack on Nov. 15 this week.
Brees, 41, may practice with the Saints up to 21 days before the club has to activate him. He has missed four games, with Taysom Hill starting in his place. New Orleans has gone 3-1 with Hill under center, the first loss coming last Sunday at Philadelphia.
Leg injury makes status of Giants’ Jones’ unclear
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The status of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has become more iffy for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland because of another injury on top of his hamstring problem.
Coach Joe Judge disclosed Wednesday that the second-year quarterback also is dealing with an injury to his lower leg. It apparently happened during Sunday’s 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Jones sustained a hamstring injury in his right leg against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. He missed the game against the Seattle Seahawks the following weekend.
Judge would not comment on Jones’ status for prime-time matchup with the Browns (9-4). He said it will be determined at practice this week.
Lions center played with fractured throat
DETROIT — The injury does not even sound real. And the fact he played the entire game despite it is remarkable.
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow missed practice Wednesday with a fractured throat he suffered in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.
NFL Network, which first reported the injury, said it occurred in the first quarter.
Ragnow played all 68 offensive snaps against the Packers, but his status for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans — plus the Lions’ final two games — is uncertain.
The Lions have been in contact with three specialists to determine their next course of action with the injury. Ragnow’s airway is unobstructed and he is able to eat, but he is not supposed to talk or otherwise strain his throat.
A fractured throat bone is extremely rare, according to the Journal of Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery, and typically the product of trauma associated with strangulation.
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Henry Anderson suffered a similar injury in 2017 that kept him out of seven games.
Elsewhere
Bengals: Cincinnati put defensive tackle Geno Atkins on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury. The 11-year veteran missed the first four games of the season with the injury suffered in training camp and has played sparingly since.
Browns: Denzel Ward, Cleveland’s top cornerback, may be ready to go this week for the Browns. Ward returned to practice Wednesday after missing three straight games with a strained calf. Ward was hurt last month against Philadelphia.
Colts: Indianapolis punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday, just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. It’s unclear whether he will play Sunday against Houston though coach Frank Reich said he remains hopeful Sanchez will play.
Ravens: Baltimore placed receivers Marquise Brown, Mile Boykin and James Proche on the reserve/COVID-19 list.