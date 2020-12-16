NFL notes: Four Raiders defensive starters out for Chargers game

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without four more defensive starters for their first game under new coordinator Rod Marinelli.

Coach Jon Gruden said that defensive end Clelin Ferrell, a former Benedictine standout, will miss Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Damon Arnette and safety Johnathan Abram all will be out with concussions. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is already on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Carl Nassib will help replace Ferrell after being a healthy inactive the past two weeks. Recently signed Daryl Worley, who spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, is also back this week and will help in the secondary.

The Raiders (7-6) have been struggling on defense, having allowed at least 200 yards rushing in each of the past two weeks. Coordinator Paul Guenther was fired on Sunday following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Marinelli was promoted from defensive line coach to run the defense for the final three games as the Raiders try to make a push for the playoffs. They currently are one game out of playoff contention.