NFL notes: Giants DB McKinney suffers broken foot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants secondary has taken a big hit with second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney scheduled for surgery after breaking his left foot.
The Giants announced the injury Wednesday, just minutes before the team was to start a training camp practice at MetLife Stadium. The club also said linebacker David Mayo will need knee surgery.
The team did not say when the injuries happened, but the players were at practice on Tuesday.
A playmaking safety from Alabama, McKinney was seemingly going to get a lot of playing time opposite safety Jabrill Peppers.
Julian Love, who started five games late last season, will probably take over the starting job. Sean Chandler also has some experience at safety, and there several free agents who will be given a shot to play.
Mayo has a torn meniscus in his left knee and is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday. The six-year veteran started 13 of 16 games last season and tied for second on the team with a career-best 80 tackles. He also had his first two career sacks.
Bengals cornerback Alexander faces battery charge in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was jailed Wednesday on a charge of misdemeanor battery after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father.
Alexander, 26, and another man, 28-year-old Evins Clement, were arrested by Collier County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night, not long after Alexander arrived back in southwest Florida where he grew up and his family still lives in the small farming community of Immokalee. Bail for the men was set at $2,000 each at a Wednesday afternoon court hearing and they are expected to be released soon.
Alexander had left Bengals training camp earlier Tuesday to assist the search for his 65-year-old father, Jean Alexandre, a Haitian immigrant who uses a French spelling of the family’s surname. Investigators say Mauricet Etienne told them he, Alexandre and others drove about 80 miles to pick palmetto berries in Okeechobee County on Monday.
According to a missing person’s report released Wednesday, Etienne, 56, said that after several hours of picking, he could not find Alexandre and spent three hours searching for him before returning to Immokalee to pick up Alexandre’s wife, Marie. They returned to Okeechobee County, where they searched for another 45 minutes before heading back to Immokalee and calling deputies.
According to Alexander’s arrest report, he and Clement had gone to the home of the man he’s accused of assaulting “to discuss a previous incident.” Collier sheriff’s officials declined to say if the man is Etienne, citing a Florida law that shields the names of crime victims. But in a redacted recording of a call, the victim’s son made to deputies from his own home, he said his father’s attackers are angry because they think he is responsible for a man who had gone missing on Monday.
Bears running back Montgomery suffers groin injury in practice
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears running back David Montgomery limped off the field at practice Wednesday after injuring his groin when making a cut on a running play.
Montgomery, a second-year pro who is expected to carry much of the load in the running game, went down in a noncontact drill.
Coach Matt Nagy said it was uncertain how severe the injury is.
Montgomery had a solid rookie season, rushing for 889 yards and six touchdowns. He also made 25 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown.