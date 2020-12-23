NFL notes: Giants' Jones hopes to face Ravens

Giants’ Jones hopes to play against Ravens
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feeling better and hopes to play in Sunday’s crucial game against the Ravens in Baltimore.
Jones sat out the Giants’ 20-6 loss to Cleveland on Sunday night with hamstring and ankle injuries. It marked the second time in three games he was unable to play. New York (5-9) again went with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback.
Jones worked out on a limited basis Wednesday, but he sounded a little more upbeat about his chances of playing than the previous week.
“I think I’m closer every day and feeling better every day,” Jones said. “ I’m just trying to heal up as fast as I can. I am feeling better and need to keep doing what I’m asked to do, doing what I’m supposed to do, working with the trainers and making sure I keep going in that direction.”
Jones originally hurt his right hamstring in the second half against Cincinnati on Nov. 29. McCoy finished that game and played the next game against Seattle. Jones came back against the Cardinals on Dec. 13 and hurt his left ankle. The combination of the injuries caused him to sit last Sunday.
The Giants, who were in first place in the NFC East with four games left in the regular season, have dropped two straight. Washington (6-8) can clinch the division with a win over the Carolina Panthers (4-10) on Sunday and a Giants loss to Baltimore (9-5).
Giants coach Joe Judge will not make a decision on Jones until he watches him practice all week.
McCaffrey, Burns not likely to face WFT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are expected to be without running back Christian McCaffrey and top pass rusher Brian Burns for Sunday’s game against Washington.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both players are doubtful after missing practice Wednesday. Cornerback Troy Pride (hip) is also doubtful and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) missed practice.
The Panthers (4-10) have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, Washington can wrap up the NFC East with a win against the Panthers combined with a victory by Baltimore over the New York Giants.
Burns, who leads Carolina with eight sacks, injured his knee last week in the fourth quarter against Green Bay.
Elsewhere
Lions: Detroit resumed practicing without interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and and some other assistants on the field.
Bevell said Wednesday he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the several coaches affected by contact tracing. The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bevell and the other coaches in isolation watched the practice virtually and were part of meetings via Zoom.
Detroit (5-9) is scheduled to host Tampa Bay (5-9) on Saturday.
Jets: Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is headed to injured reserve, ending his breakout second NFL season.
Coach Adam Gase said that Williams remains in the concussion protocol after leaving the team’s first victory of the season last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Williams also is dealing with a neck injury, which is what will land him on IR.
Gase said Williams would need to clear the concussion protocol before the team places him on IR.
Williams has a team-leading seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for losses while rating as one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen this season.
— From wire reports