NFL notes: Gruden, Payton fined for lack of coverage

PHILADELPHIA — A day after Carson Wentz took the brunt of the criticism for the offense’s collective struggles, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz put the blame on himself for his unit’s troubles.

The Eagles fell to 0-2 for the first time in five years after a 37-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

“I had a poor game plan,” Schwartz said Tuesday. “We had a very simple game plan. You guys know that the Rams use a lot of tempos out of their huddle, a lot of different motions. The whole sort of theme was to try to make it as simple as we could. We’ve had success with that in the past. “But in an effort to do that, we also created a lot of conflict with what the guys were doing. It gave them a lot of stuff to look at.

“What I thought would make it easier didn’t make it easier. It made it harder.”

Schwartz said he switched up his defensive scheme after the third series. By that time, the Eagles were already down 21-3.

“I take that on myself,” Schwartz said. “It’s my job to put the players in good positions.”

Denver adding Bortles to serve as backup QB