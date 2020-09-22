NFL notes: Gruden, Payton fined for lack of coverage

LAS VEGAS — Two more NFL head coaches and their teams have been fined for not wearing masks on the sideline.
A source with knowledge of the punishment said Tuesday that Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints were each fined $100,000 for not wearing masks on the sideline on Monday.
The source said the teams were also fined $250,000 for the infractions. The league already handed out similar punishments to Denver’s Vic Fangio, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carroll, the source said.
Among other offenders: Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Colts coach Frank Reich and Rams coach Sean McVay.
Gruden apologized after the game for failing to wear his mask and also acknowledged for the first time that he had the coronavirus during the offseason.
“It was a tough deal, that’s for sure, just like everybody else that’s had it,” Gruden said.
Payton also had the coronavirus this offseason.
League rules require coaches to wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. Players are exempt from these protocols.
Coaches and players are tested daily for the coronavirus and are barred from participation for positive results the day before a game.
Giants expected
to sign Freeman
The New York Giants are expected to sign veteran running back Devonta Freeman, provided testing goes well, NFL.com reported.
Atlanta released Freeman just two years through his five-year extension in March, freeing the Falcons a high salary-cap number.
Freeman’s 2019 rushing totals fell below 4 yards per carry and he scored just two touchdowns in his final season in Atlanta.
He’ll get a new opportunity in New York, where the Giants are in need of a running back after Saquon Barkley‘s season-ending ACL tear. On Tuesday, Barkley was placed on injured reserve.
The Giants filled Barkley’s roster spot by signing cornerback Ryan Lewis off the practice squad.
Schwartz takes blame for woes of Eagles’ ‘D’
PHILADELPHIA — A day after Carson Wentz took the brunt of the criticism for the offense’s collective struggles, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz put the blame on himself for his unit’s troubles.
The Eagles fell to 0-2 for the first time in five years after a 37-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
“I had a poor game plan,” Schwartz said Tuesday. “We had a very simple game plan. You guys know that the Rams use a lot of tempos out of their huddle, a lot of different motions. The whole sort of theme was to try to make it as simple as we could. We’ve had success with that in the past. “But in an effort to do that, we also created a lot of conflict with what the guys were doing. It gave them a lot of stuff to look at.
“What I thought would make it easier didn’t make it easier. It made it harder.”
Schwartz said he switched up his defensive scheme after the third series. By that time, the Eagles were already down 21-3.
“I take that on myself,” Schwartz said. “It’s my job to put the players in good positions.”
Denver adding Bortles to serve as backup QB
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are adding free agent Blake Bortles to serve as their backup quarterback, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The source said the seventh-year veteran is going through the COVID-19 protocols after agreeing to a one-year deal.
Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, won’t be able to join the team until the weekend.
Brett Rypien is expected to serve as Jeff Driskel’s backup Sunday when the Broncos (0-2) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1).
Driskel took over last weekend when starter Drew Lock injured his throwing shoulder on a sack in Pittsburgh. Lock is expected to miss three to five weeks with a bruised rotator cuff.