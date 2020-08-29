NFL notes: Injuries lead Eagles to reshuffle O-line

Eagles reshuffle O-line
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles’ new-look offensive line is being reshuffled.
Left tackle Andre Dillard sustained a biceps injury this week that will end his season. The second-year pro was a first-round pick in 2019. The Eagles moved nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to right guard to accommodate Dillard.
Peters remained at right guard for Saturday’s practice. Matt Pryor was at left tackle. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Pryor, Jordan Mailata and rookie Jack Driscoll would get looks at left tackle because the team knows Peters could move back.
The Eagles already lost three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks after he tore his left Achilles tendon in June. Pryor is the only Eagles backup who has started a game in the NFL.
Saints add two DEs, linebacker
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive ends T.J. Carter and Anthony Lanier II and linebacker Wynton McManis, general manager Mickey Loomis said. The signings came as New Orleans waived injured defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and placed offensive lineman Darrin Paulo on injured reserve.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Lanier spent much of the 2020 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs and was on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad last season. He began his NFL career with Washington in 2016.
Elsewhere
Jets: . Jeff Smith was the latest wide receiver to leave practice after injuring a shoulder during drills Saturday. Coach Adam Gase said Smith was scheduled to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
Smith, entering his second season with the team, had been seeing increased snaps with the starting offense because of a knee injury that has sidelined Breshad Perriman and a hamstring issue that has kept second-round pick Denzel Mims out since camp began. To help fill the void, New York agreed to terms on a deal with veteran Donte Moncrief.
Falcons: Atlanta placed defensive end Steven Means on the team’s COVID-19 list. Means is fighting for a backup role on the Falcons.
Dolphins: Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was traded by Miami to the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal that also involved draft picks. The trade came after McMillan fell behind Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts on the Dolphins’ depth chart.
