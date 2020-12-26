NFL notes: Jackson back for Eagles, to face Cowboys

Eagles’ Jackson set to return

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to get DeSean Jackson back into the fold for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran wide receiver returned to practice earlier this week from an ankle injury that cost him seven games and landed him on injured reserve. Jackson was activated off of injured reserve Saturday after practicing all week. The Eagles also placed Josh Sweat and Kevon Seymour on injured reserve.

Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson hinted that the deep threat wideout could return during his Thursday news conference, but said it would depend on how Jackson felt after the week’s final practice.

It’s unclear what role Jackson, 34, will have now that he’s back. Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, and Alshon Jeffery have been the starting receivers in the last few games with Quez Watkins and Travis Fulgham getting the backup snaps. Fulgham has seen his role in the offensive steadily decline since his midseason tear, and could be in for even fewer snaps now with Jackson’s likely return.