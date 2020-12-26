NFL notes: Jackson back for Eagles, to face Cowboys

Eagles’ Jackson set to return
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to get DeSean Jackson back into the fold for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The veteran wide receiver returned to practice earlier this week from an ankle injury that cost him seven games and landed him on injured reserve. Jackson was activated off of injured reserve Saturday after practicing all week. The Eagles also placed Josh Sweat and Kevon Seymour on injured reserve.
Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson hinted that the deep threat wideout could return during his Thursday news conference, but said it would depend on how Jackson felt after the week’s final practice.
It’s unclear what role Jackson, 34, will have now that he’s back. Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, and Alshon Jeffery have been the starting receivers in the last few games with Quez Watkins and Travis Fulgham getting the backup snaps. Fulgham has seen his role in the offensive steadily decline since his midseason tear, and could be in for even fewer snaps now with Jackson’s likely return.
Sweat and Seymour will miss the rest of the regular season and, at least, three games after being placed on injured reserve. Sweat hurt his wrist against the Cardinals last Sunday, while Seymour is dealing with a knee injury.
Giants QB Jones to face Ravens
The New York Giants will have their first-string quarterback for Sunday’s pivotal matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Daniel Jones, who has been dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, will get the start in Week 16 against Baltimore, NFL. com reported Saturday.
Giants coach Joe Judge said Thursday that he was “really encouraged” by Jones’ progress after the 23-year-old turned in a promising week of limited practices.
Jones has missed two of the last three games.
The 5-9 Giants are tied for second place with the Cowboys in the NFC East. A victory over Baltimore would help N.Y. keep pace with division leader Washington (6-8).
Should the Giants lose or tie Sunday, Washington could clinch the division with a win over Carolina.
Denver puts RB Lindsay on IR
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Phillip Lindsay’s season and possibly his career in Denver are finished after the Broncos placed him on injured reserve with hip and knee injuries.
The Broncos (5-9) promoted running back LeVante Bellamy from their practice squad to serve as Melvin Gordon’s backup Sunday against the Chargers (5-9) in Los Angeles.
The Broncos also ruled out Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle) on Saturday.
The only undrafted player in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons to start a career, Lindsay ran for just 502 yards and one touchdown and caught just seven passes for 28 yards in an injury-marred 2020 season.
Lindsay’s production paled in comparison to his first two seasons, when he averaged 1,243 total yards and 8½ TDs and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.
Jaguars turn again to Glennon at QB
Mike Glennon will make his fourth start of the season when skidding Jacksonville hosts playoff-hopeful Chicago.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Saturday following the team’s final practice of the week, choosing Glennon, a former Westfield-Chantilly standout, over Gardner Minshew.
The Jaguars (1-13) also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson, who missed practice all week because of a left ankle injury. Robinson has been the team’s biggest bright spot during its 13-game losing streak. Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo are expected to get the bulk of the carries against the Bears (7-7).
Robinson is 35 yards shy of breaking the NFL rushing record by an undrafted rookie. He will try for the mark in the season finale at Indianapolis.
Elsewhere
Browns: Cleveland will try to make the playoffs without four wide receivers, including Jarvis Landry, along with their starting middle linebacker and his likely replacement, because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing.
Cleveland’s game against the New York Jets will be played as scheduled, an NFL spokesman said.
The news for the Browns (10-4) came as they were preparing to fly to the New York area — the flight was delayed more than four hours — and potentially lock up their first postseason berth since 2002, the league’s longest drought.
Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was the first to be placed on the COVID-19 list after he tested positive. Then, after the team completed contact tracing, Landry and fellow receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were also placed on the list, knocking them out of the game.
Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, who may have started for Goodson, is also out.
Jets: New York activated running back La’Mical Perine from injured reserve after the rookie missed four games with a high ankle sprain. Perine is second on the team with 202 yards rushing.
Cowboys: Dallas: placed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, ending another starter’s season with two games left in an injury-plagued year for Dallas.
Packers: Green Bay center Corey Linsley was activated from injured reserve after missing his team’s past three games.
Before getting placed on injured reserve Dec. 5, Linsley had started in 68 consecutive regular-season games. Linsley suffered a knee injury Nov. 29 in a win over Chicago.
— From wire reports