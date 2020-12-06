NFL notes: Jackson expected to start for Ravens against Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly expected to start in Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even as coach John Harbaugh declined to say whether he practiced Sunday.

Jackson, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day, missed the Ravens’ loss Wednesday to the Pittsburgh Steelers and has not been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

But with his mandatory 10-day self-quarantine ending Saturday, the NFL’s reigning MVP was expected to participate in the team’s practice Sunday and walk-through Monday. The Ravens closed practice to reporters Sunday after moving it indoors because of windy conditions.

Jackson has remained involved with the team’s game plan for Tuesday. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Saturday that he’s been “fully engaged” in virtual meetings, from studying film to reviewing practice.

If Jackson is unable to play Tuesday, the Ravens would turn to third-stringer Trace McSorley. Backup Robert Griffin III was placed on injured reserve Friday with a thigh injury suffered in Pittsburgh and will miss at least the next three games.