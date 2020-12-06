NFL notes: Jackson expected to start for Ravens against Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly expected to start in Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even as coach John Harbaugh declined to say whether he practiced Sunday.
Jackson, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day, missed the Ravens’ loss Wednesday to the Pittsburgh Steelers and has not been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
But with his mandatory 10-day self-quarantine ending Saturday, the NFL’s reigning MVP was expected to participate in the team’s practice Sunday and walk-through Monday. The Ravens closed practice to reporters Sunday after moving it indoors because of windy conditions.
Jackson has remained involved with the team’s game plan for Tuesday. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Saturday that he’s been “fully engaged” in virtual meetings, from studying film to reviewing practice.
If Jackson is unable to play Tuesday, the Ravens would turn to third-stringer Trace McSorley. Backup Robert Griffin III was placed on injured reserve Friday with a thigh injury suffered in Pittsburgh and will miss at least the next three games.
Jackson’s return will help a Ravens team that’s lost three straight and needs a late-season run to return to the playoffs.
Vikings lose LB Kendricks
The Minnesota Vikings lost 2019 All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks to an aggravated calf injury in warmups prior to their 27-24 overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Vikings’ improving defense still came up big, forcing four takeaways.
Arnette, Gore suffer concussions in collision
There were a number of injuries in the Las Vegas Raiders’ last-second, 31-28 victory against the winless New York Jets.
Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and Jets running back Frank Gore suffered concussions when they collided helmet to helmet on the game’s second play. Arnette left last week’s game at Atlanta with a concussion, but returned to practice during the week.
Raiders safety Jeff Heath left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Jets guard Greg Van Roten and safety Ashtyn Davis left with foot injuries.
Elsewhere
Saints-Falcons: New Orleans cornerback Patrick Robinson left with a leg injury in the first half of the Saints’ 21-16 win over Atlanta.
Falcons safety Riccardo Allen suffered a concussion in the second half.
Lions-Bears: Detroit lost right tackle Tyrell Crosby (ankle), cornerback Mike Ford (back) and safety C.J. Moore (ankle) in a 34-30 win against Chicago.
Bears tight end J.P. Holtz hurt his shoulder.
Colts-Texans: Indianapolis right tackle Le’Raven Clark was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 26-20 win against Houston.
Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown sustained a concussion in the first quarter.
Bengals-Dolphins: Miami guard Ereck Flowers (left ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) were knocked out of Miami’s 19-7 win against Cincinnati.
Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams (right knee) was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander also left the game.
