NFL notes: Jaguars sticking with Glennon at QB

Jaguars sticking with Glennon at QB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Quarterback Mike Glennon, a former Chantilly-Westfield standout, is getting another start for the Jacksonville Jaguars even though Gardner Minshew is fully healthy.
Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday he’s sticking with Glennon at Minnesota (5-6) on Sunday. He added that Minshew has been cleared to practice in full after recovering from a sprained thumb on his throwing hand, an indication Marrone and his staff have given up on the 2019 sixth-round draft pick who was a rookie sensation.
It probably helped that Glennon was solid in his first start since Week 4 of the 2017 season. He completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-25 loss to Cleveland last week. His best throws went for scores, a 46-yarder to Collin Johnson and a 2-yard strike in tight coverage to Tyler Eifert.
Glennon didn’t have a turnover — the first time since the season opener Jacksonville played a clean game — and wasn’t sacked.
Taylor: no grievance against Chargers
LOS ANGELES — Tyrod Taylor (Virginia Tech) will not file a grievance against the Chargers over the medical incident that led to the quarterback ultimately losing his starting job, an NFL source confirmed.
Taylor suffered a punctured lung Sept. 20 while receiving a pregame injection meant to help him deal with pain from a previous rib injury.
Rookie Justin Herbert was forced to start against Kansas City when Taylor was unable to play.
Herbert has been the team’s starter since then, playing well enough to emerge among the league leaders in several passing categories.
While Taylor was recovering, coach Anthony Lynn continued to maintain that he would return to the starting job when healthy. But given Herbert’s performance, that did not happen.
Tagovailoa limited in Miami practice
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday because of a lingering thumb injury, leaving in doubt his availability Sunday against Cincinnati.
Tagovailoa missed last week’s game against the New York Jets because of the injury to the thumb on his throwing hand. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced him and threw two touchdown passes in Miami’s 20-3 win.
Tagovailoa, whose left hand was taped for practice, said coach Brian Flores and the medical staff won’t rush his return to the lineup.
Lions put Trufant, Shelton on IR
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions put cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive tackle Danny Shelton on injured reserve.
The Lions also said they have activated tight end Hunter Bryant from IR and signed defensive tackle Kevin Strong to the active roster from the practice squad.
Trufant aggravated a hamstring injury last week against Houston.
Elsewhere
Bills: Buffalo is in position to get healthier for its stretch run with linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson designated to return to practice on Wednesday after spending time on injured reserve.
Milano, a starter, missed three games over four weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Dodson, a primary backup, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 19.
The Bills now have three weeks to decide whether to activate Milano and Dodson or place them on season-ending IR.
Vikings: Wideout Adam Thielen is back from his one-week absence. Minnesota said it has activated Thielen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that Thielen will be “ready to go” Sunday against the Jaguars.
Thielen missed Minnesota’s Week 12 win over Carolina. His sudden departure under NFL-NFLPA protocols followed his best outing of the season in a 31-28 loss to Dallas, in which Thielen caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Broncos: Quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were allowed to rejoin their teammates at practice Wednesday after Denver activated them from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Their return means practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton won’t have to be the one taking the snaps at Kansas City (10-1) next weekend as he did in Denver’s 31-3 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.
Eagles: Philadelphia activated tight end Zach Ertz from injured reserve and wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also placed offensive tackle Lane Johnson on IR. Ertz has been sidelined since Week 7 with an ankle injury.
— From wire reports