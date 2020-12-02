NFL notes: Jaguars sticking with Glennon at QB

Taylor: no grievance against Chargers

LOS ANGELES — Tyrod Taylor (Virginia Tech) will not file a grievance against the Chargers over the medical incident that led to the quarterback ultimately losing his starting job, an NFL source confirmed.

Taylor suffered a punctured lung Sept. 20 while receiving a pregame injection meant to help him deal with pain from a previous rib injury.

Rookie Justin Herbert was forced to start against Kansas City when Taylor was unable to play.

Herbert has been the team’s starter since then, playing well enough to emerge among the league leaders in several passing categories.

While Taylor was recovering, coach Anthony Lynn continued to maintain that he would return to the starting job when healthy. But given Herbert’s performance, that did not happen.

Tagovailoa limited in Miami practice

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday because of a lingering thumb injury, leaving in doubt his availability Sunday against Cincinnati.