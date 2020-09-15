NFL notes: Jets put Bell on injured reserve

NEW YORK — Running back Le’Veon Bell headlined a trio of Jets players who will miss at least the next three weeks after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Bell — who pulled his hamstring in the season-opening loss to the Bills — rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) and linebacker Brian Cashman (groin) were all put on IR. The Jets also signed running back Kalen Ballage, whose failed physical a couple weeks ago nixed a trade with the Dolphins.
Bell was injured after getting grabbed and falling on a pass route late in the first half. The Jets decided to shut down the running back for the rest of the month rather than trying to rush him back.
Coach Adam Gase will now have to lean on 37-year-old Frank Gore along with Josh Adams, who scored late in Sunday’s game, against the 49ers this weekend. It’s unclear whether fourth-round rookie La’Mical Perine, who didn’t play in the opener because of an ankle injury, will be ready for Week 2.
Chargers put LB Tranquill on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Drue Tranquill was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The second-year linebacker broke his left ankle during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 16-13 victory at Cincinnati.
Asmar Bidal was promoted from the practice squad to fill Tranquill’s roster spot.
Tranquill has started four games in his brief career, including this season’s opener. He had 64 tackles last season after being selected in the fourth round and tied for second in special teams stops with 11.
49ers pick up Sanu
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was offensive coordinator in 2016 in Atlanta with Sanu.
The Niners are banged up at receiver after placing Deebo Samuel on injured reserve last week with a broken foot. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk is working his way back from a hamstring injury and Richie James Jr. hurt his hamstring in a season-opening loss to Arizona.
All-Pro tight end George Kittle also sprained his knee against the Cardinals. His status for this week remains uncertain.
Lions’ Coleman out
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions’ banged-up secondary will be without cornerback Justin Coleman against the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit put Coleman on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after injuring his hamstring during a loss to Chicago.
The Lions hope rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick overall, will make his NFL debut at Green Bay on Sunday after he missed the opener with a hamstring injury.
Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant also left the game against the Bears because of a hamstring injury.
Elsewhere
Bengals: Cincinnati claimed former Browns kicker Austin Seibert off waivers but expect Randy Bullock to be ready to play in Cleveland on Thursday night.
Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal attempt with 2 seconds left Sunday when his left calf cramped, leaving the Bengals with a 16-13 loss to the Chargers. Bullock practiced Tuesday and coach Zac Taylor said he would be the kicker heading into their intrastate rivalry game.
Seibert missed a field goal try and an extra point attempt in Cleveland’s 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
The Bengals also placed right guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (ankle) on injured reserve.
Steelers: Zach Banner’s first season as Pittsburgh’s starting right tackle is likely over after one game. The initial diagnosis for Banner’s knee injury is a torn ACL, NFL Network reported.
Banner suffered the injury late in Pittsburgh’s 26-16 win over the New York Giants.
The former Southern California lineman is in his third pro season and second campaign with Pittsburgh after beginning his NFL career with Cleveland.
Broncos: Denver cornerback A.J. Bouye suffered a dislocated shoulder in a loss to Tennessee on Monday night.
Eagles: Philadelphia placed defensive end Vinny Curry (hamstring) and cornerback Craig James (thigh) on injured reserve.