NFL notes: Jets put Bell on injured reserve

NEW YORK — Running back Le’Veon Bell headlined a trio of Jets players who will miss at least the next three weeks after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Bell — who pulled his hamstring in the season-opening loss to the Bills — rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) and linebacker Brian Cashman (groin) were all put on IR. The Jets also signed running back Kalen Ballage, whose failed physical a couple weeks ago nixed a trade with the Dolphins.

Bell was injured after getting grabbed and falling on a pass route late in the first half. The Jets decided to shut down the running back for the rest of the month rather than trying to rush him back.

Coach Adam Gase will now have to lean on 37-year-old Frank Gore along with Josh Adams, who scored late in Sunday’s game, against the 49ers this weekend. It’s unclear whether fourth-round rookie La’Mical Perine, who didn’t play in the opener because of an ankle injury, will be ready for Week 2.

