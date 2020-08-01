COSTA MESA, Calif. — Joey Bosa has become the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player after signing a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
The five-year extension is worth $135 million, which includes $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall. The deal eclipses the five-year, $125-million extension that Cleveland’s Myles Garrett signed two weeks ago. That contract included $100 million guaranteed for Garrett, a defensive end who was the top pick in 2017.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Bosa is going into his fifth season. He was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and has been selected to two Pro Bowls. He tied for second in the AFC last season with 11½ sacks and has double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons. He was third among defensive ends and second in the AFC with 60 tackles, including 16 for losses. Bosa also had 25 quarterback hits and forced a fumble.
Stafford is placed on COVID-19/reserve list
DETROIT — The Lions placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he either tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday or was around someone who had.
Stafford is the biggest-name player to go on the list during the first five days of training camp.
The Lions declined comment Saturday on both the roster move and Stafford’s health. NFL teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status per NFL-NFL Players Association policy.
Stafford is the eighth player the Lions have put on the COVID-19 list.
Jets LB Mosley passes on playing
NEW YORK — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has opted out of playing this season because of family health concerns, two sources familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Mosley, 28, was entering his second season with New York after signing as a free agent in 2019 following five years in Baltimore. He played in just two games last year for the Jets while dealing with a groin/core muscle injury.
He is the second Jets player to opt out of the season. Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi also decided earlier this week to not play this year.
Elsewhere
Giants: Less than a week after left tackle Nate Solder opted out of the season, New York extended the contract of third-year tackle Nick Gates. The Giants said Gates signed a two-year extension worth at least $6 million.
The Giants also confirmed they had signed kicker Chandler Catanzaro. He reached an agreement with the team earlier this week after Aldrick Rosas was released in the wake of a hit-and-run accident in the offseason.
Cowboys: Dallas released Kai Forbath on Saturday, clearing the way for Greg Zuerlein to be their kicker in 2020.
Forbath signed a one-year contract in March after making all 10 kicks as the midseason replacement for a struggling Brett Maher in 2019.
Zuerlein signed a three-year contract with $2.3 million guaranteed just a few days later and was reunited with special teams coach John Fassel, who left the Los Angeles Rams and joined new Dallas coach Mike McCarthy‘s staff.
The Cowboys also placed defensive back Saivion Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived long snapper Joe Fortunato and linebacker Azur Kamara, who reached an injury settlement.
