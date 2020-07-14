KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million on Tuesday, the latest in a lavish spending spree by the Super Bowl champions as they continue to lock up their core pieces as training camp approaches.
The deal for Jones, which comes on the heels of a record-setting 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, includes $60 million in guarantees, a source familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.
The two sides had been working on an extension since last year. But they were never close, even when Jones showed his displeasure by skipping the offseason program — including the mandatory summer minicamp.
Jones returned in time for training camp, though, and his ability to rush the passer from the interior of the defensive line was instrumental in helping Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers to win its first Super Bowl in 50 years.
Jones said afterward that he wanted to help the Chiefs establish a dynasty, but the euphoria of that victory in Miami soon wore off. Contract negotiations continued to stall, and the Chiefs had to buy time by placing the franchise tag on Jones, and establishing a deadline of Wednesday for working out a deal.
Jones has earned his own impressive financial haul during his first four seasons in the league.
The second-round pick in the 2016 draft started 11 games and had two sacks as a rookie, then bumped that to 6½ sacks in his second year. But it was the 15½ sacks that he piled up while helping the Chiefs to the AFC title game in 2018 that raised eyebrows, and put the Chiefs in the position of trying to hammer out a long-term contract for him.
Jones had another nine sacks last year despite missing three games with injuries, putting himself in an elite tier of interior pass rushers that includes Rams standout Aaron Donald and the Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.
Browns, Garrett near five-year deal
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns were nearing a contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and one of the NFL’s top edge rushers, and the team could have the deal completed in the next day or so, the source said.
NFL Network reported the extension could be for five years and $125 million, which would make Garrett the league’s highest-paid defensive player. The Browns have been discussing the extension with Garrett and his representatives for months.
Garrett has recorded 30½ career sacks in 37 games for Cleveland. He had 10 sacks in 10 games last season and was on his way to making another Pro Bowl when he was suspended by the league for the final six games after he pulled off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s helmet and struck him in the head with it.
Eagles sign Peters, will shift LT to RG
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal and plan to use him at right guard.
Peters, 38, enters his 17th season in the NFL and 12th in Philadelphia. He’ll replace three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore his left Achilles tendon last month and will miss the season.
Peters has started 201 games in his career, including six playoff games.
Pats planning 20% capacity at stadium
The New England Patriots have joined a growing list of NFL teams who hope to play home games this season in front of a significantly reduced number of fans to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The team said it plans to play in front of about 20% of Gillette Stadium’s capacity, if approved by state and local officials. The stadium’s capacity is just under 66,000.
