NFL notes: Kamara back at practice after not practicing over pact

Saints’ Kamara back after not
practicing over contract issues
NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned to practice Wednesday after declining to take the field in recent days because of his apparent dissatisfaction with progress on a contract extension.
“It was good having him back out there,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “I thought he had a good practice today and he’s a big part of what we do.”
Kamara, who is due to become a restricted free agent after this season, reported to training camp on time and said initially that he was not concerned with his contract status and focused more on his health and the upcoming season.
He practiced without issue for much of the first couple weeks before missing practices on Aug. 23 and 24 because of what Payton described as a stomach virus. He returned to practice for two days in the middle of last week but then missed four consecutive practices before returning on Wednesday.
The Saints have said Kamara was at the facility every day to get tested for the coronavirus and comply with the club’s COVID-19 protocols.
Kamara, a third-round draft choice out of Tennessee in 2017, is slated to make about $2.1 million in what is the final season of his first contract.
That is a bargain price relative to the current market for players who produce as he has.
He gained 1,330 yards from scrimmage last season with five touchdowns rushing and one receiving despite missing two games with ankle and knee injuries which continued to bother him much of the season. Kamara had 1,554 yards of total offense and 13 TDs as a rookie, when he was named NFL offensive rookie of the year, and was even more productive his second season (1,592 yards and 18 TDs).
Chargers lose James for the season
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn knew he would need plenty of contingency plans this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and no preseason games. Now he must go to one contingency he was hoping to avoid — replacing one of his top defensive players.
Safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee, the team said Wednesday.
James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday. It is the second time in five years that James missed a season because of a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee as a sophomore at Florida State in 2016 during the team’s second game and missed the rest of the year.
After being an All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018, James played in only five games last season because of a foot injury.
Patriots to release WR Sanu
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A source with knowledge of the situation said the Patriots intend to release receiver Mohamed Sanu, ending a disappointing tenure in New England that was marred by injuries.
New England traded a 2020 second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons last October for the eighth-year veteran hoping to provide some stability to its young group of receivers. But injuries limited Sanu to just eight games with the Patriots last season, including six starts. He had ankle surgery this offseason.
Giants re-sign center Halapio
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants created more competition for the center job, re-signing Jon Halapio.
The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, along with wide receiver Johnny Holton. To make room on the roster, tackle Jackson Dennis was waived and defensive back Jaquarius Landrews (neck) was waived/injured.
Spencer Pulley and Nick Gates have been competing for the center job with Halapio waiting for a new contract.
Halapio started 15 games last season before sustaining an Achilles tendon injury in the season finale. He missed most of the 2018 season with an injury to his right ankle and leg. The 29-year-old started six games at right guard the previous season.
Gates seemed to have the edge for the starting job at center. Pulley has missed time with an undisclosed injury the past week.
— From wire reports