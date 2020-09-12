NFL notes: Kamara, Saints reach five-year deal

Center Ben Garland is questionable this week with an ankle injury and cornerback Jason Verrett is out with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere

Browns: Quarterback Baker Mayfield has changed plans and will stand for the national anthem.

Mayfield had said during the offseason he intended to kneel in protest of racial injustice, but Saturday announced on Twitter that he intends to stand for both the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will be played before every NFL game this season.

The Browns open the season Sunday in Baltimore.

“After watching Thursday’s game and also watching the Dolphins player’s video.. it shows that it is not about who is standing or who is kneeling for the anthem,” Mayfield wrote. “But instead, coming together and taking action to create real change. Also after reading many letters and messages over the past few weeks… I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution towards our country’s problems at hand.”