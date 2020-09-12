NFL notes: Kamara, Saints reach five-year deal

NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara agreed to a five-year extension, the club said Saturday.
A source familiar with the contract says it is worth up to $75 million, but that the final season includes a large nonguaranteed payment, which effectively limits the team’s obligation to $50 million from 2021 to 2024.
The $50 million for four years puts the deal on par with the contract running back Derrick Henry signed with Tennessee in July.
A third-round draft choice out of Tennessee and offensive rookie of the year in 2017, Kamara is one of only two players, along with Atlanta receiver Julio Jones, to surpass 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons.
Kamara was due to become a restricted free agent after this season and had sat out several training camp practices while the club acknowledged they were trying to negotiate an extension.
But he returned to practice in the middle of last week and continued to take part in Week 1 preparations for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.
Vikings sign Cook to five-year extension
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension, giving their dual-threat star some security the day before the season opener.
Cook was picked for his first Pro Bowl last year after becoming the eighth player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in Vikings history. Since he was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Florida State, Cook has missed 21 of a possible 52 games because of injuries.
In 2019, he came the closest to a full season, sitting out twice with shoulder trouble yet still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage. He had 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-highest single season total in franchise history, and 519 receiving yards.
Cook’s deal came with $28.2 million in guaranteed money.
Kupp, Rams reach three-year extension
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Receiver Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams.
Neither the team nor Kupp’s management immediately disclosed the financial terms of the deal reached Saturday, a day before the Rams’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in new SoFi Stadium.
Kupp has been a steady, productive receiver since the Rams chose him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was Los Angeles’ top pass-catcher last season, leading the team with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.
49ers put wideout Samuel on IR
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers placed starting receiver Deebo Samuel on injured reserve.
The move means Samuel will miss at least the first three games of the season. Samuel broke his foot during informal offseason training with teammates in June.
General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan had hoped Samuel would be ready for Week 1 but they have decided to wait. The first game Samuel is eligible to play will be in Week 4 on Oct. 4 against Philadelphia.
Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs last season and also made big contributions in the running game. He had 14 carries for 159 yards and three scores.
Rookie Brandon Aiyuk is questionable for Sunday’s opener against Arizona with a hamstring injury. The team’s healthy receivers for the opener are Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor and Richie James Jr.
The NFL is also monitoring the air quality because of the wildfires throughout Northern California. The air quality index in Santa Clara at 1 p.m. on Saturday was 184, which is below the 200 threshold set by the league.
Center Ben Garland is questionable this week with an ankle injury and cornerback Jason Verrett is out with a hamstring injury.
Elsewhere
Browns: Quarterback Baker Mayfield has changed plans and will stand for the national anthem.
Mayfield had said during the offseason he intended to kneel in protest of racial injustice, but Saturday announced on Twitter that he intends to stand for both the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will be played before every NFL game this season.
The Browns open the season Sunday in Baltimore.
“After watching Thursday’s game and also watching the Dolphins player’s video.. it shows that it is not about who is standing or who is kneeling for the anthem,” Mayfield wrote. “But instead, coming together and taking action to create real change. Also after reading many letters and messages over the past few weeks… I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution towards our country’s problems at hand.”
Titans: Tennessee will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. on Monday night when they visit Denver for their season opener.
The Titans said Saturday they’ll be without five players due to injuries. Jackson is one of their starting cornerbacks and was added to the report Friday with an injured knee. Beasley is expected to back up Jadeveon Clowney Jr. and Harold Landry III. He just passed his physical a week ago and was limited when he practiced.
Tennessee also will be without outside linebacker Derick Roberson because of an injured knee. Rookie running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) and backup offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (hand) also are out.
Wide receiver Corey Davis is questionable from a hamstring that limited him Saturday at practice.