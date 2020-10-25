NFL notes: Knee injury could end Beckham's season

Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham will have more tests Monday to determine the extent of what could be a season-ending injury

Beckham injured his left knee while attempting to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the team’s opening pass play. Beckham limped to the locker room and didn’t return.

Losing Beckham would be a significant setback for the Browns (5-2). He has 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Ankle injury ends season for Jets DE

New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury. Phillips was carted off the field early in the second quarter of New York’s loss to Buffalo.

Safety Bradley McDougald left in the second half with a shoulder injury. Receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) left the game in the fourth quarter after a big hit from Bills safety Micah Hyde.

Other notable injuries: