NFL notes: Knee injury could end Beckham's season

Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham will have more tests Monday to determine the extent of what could be a season-ending injury
Beckham injured his left knee while attempting to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the team’s opening pass play. Beckham limped to the locker room and didn’t return.
Losing Beckham would be a significant setback for the Browns (5-2). He has 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Ankle injury ends season for Jets DE
New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury. Phillips was carted off the field early in the second quarter of New York’s loss to Buffalo.
Safety Bradley McDougald left in the second half with a shoulder injury. Receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) left the game in the fourth quarter after a big hit from Bills safety Micah Hyde.
Other notable injuries:
49ers-Patriots: San Francisco lost two offensive starters. Receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) left with five catches for 65 yards. Running back Jeff Wilson, filling in for injured starter Raheem Mostert, took a cart to the locker room and was ruled out with an ankle injury. He had 112 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Wilson had just crossed into the end zone following his third TD when his leg twisted as he was tackled.
New England receiver N’Keal Harry (head) was ruled out.
Jaguars-Chargers: Los Angeles tight end Virgil Green injured his right ankle making a 26-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Teammate Melvin Ingram helped carry Green onto a training table. He was then carted to the locker room and later ruled out.
Jacksonville receiver Dede Westbrook sustained a significant left leg injury that was so gruesome that CBS opted not to show a replay. The Jaguars also lost cornerback Sidney Jones (back).
Broncos: Denver running back Phillip Lindsay (concussion) was ruled out against Kansas City.
Bengals: Cincinnati’s offensive line took two hits, with tackle Jonah Williams (neck) and center Trey Hopkins (concussion) exiting against Cleveland. The injuries added to the offensive woes for a team already playing without running back Joe Mixon (foot).
Panthers-Saints: Carolina left tackle Russell Okung (calf) left in the second half against New Orleans and did not return. New Orleans offensive tackle Terron Armstead (arm) left in the second quarter and did not return.
Packers-Texans: Green Bay safety Raven Greene (oblique) left in the fourth quarter against Houston and did not return.
Houston cornerback Bradley Roby (knee) left in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game. Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said after the game that he didn’t think that Roby’s injury was major.
Titans fined $350,000 for virus violations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a source familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.
For the Titans, 24 people, including 13 players, tested positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and the rescheduling of a game against Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and the second against Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.
The NFL and its players association sent officials, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville where they reviewed video and interviewed players, coaches and other personnel.
But the NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed. That kept the loss of draft picks or a forfeit out of the possible punishments.
That led to the fine, the source said.