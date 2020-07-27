New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer were put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List on Monday while facing felony charges from offseason incidents.
A player on the Commissioner Exempt List cannot practice or play in games but does get paid. He can be at the team’s facility “on a reasonable basis” for meetings, individual workouts, therapy, rehab and other activities outside football if given team permission.
Baker and Dunbar were charged after a robbery at a cookout in Miramar, Fla. Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, while Dunbar faces four felony counts of armed robbery.
Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout in May when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, an arrest warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.
Each player was released after posting bond. The players’ lawyers said they have witnesses who will clear them.
The same week, Latimer was arrested and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm. The Douglas County sheriff’s office said deputies arrested the 27-year-old after responding to a report of shots fired inside an apartment in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Col.
Latimer also faces charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was also released after posting bond.
Mostert reworks deal with San Francisco
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert reworked his contract after previously requesting a trade.
Agent Brett Tessler announced the new deal Monday that ensures the running back will report to camp with his teammates later this week.
Tessler had made a public trade demand on July 8 after talks with the 49ers failed to lead to a new deal to replace the three-year contract Mostert signed in 2019, when he was still mostly a special teams standout.
Mostert is due $2.575 million in base salary with a $300,000 bonus this season. ESPN reported that he can now earn up to an additional $2.75 million in bonuses and incentives. Mostert is still under contract for $2.875 million in 2021.
Mostert provided the signature performance of his career on the big stage of the NFC championship game when he ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Green Bay that sent the Niners to the Super Bowl. Only Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson has rushed for more yards in a playoff game, with 248 for the Rams against Dallas on Jan. 4, 1986.
Elsewhere
Ravens: Baltimore wide receiver/returner De’Anthony Thomas has opted out of the coming season because of the pandemic.
Thomas, 27, appeared in six games for the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago before he was released and joined the Ravens. In eight games with the Ravens, Thomas returned 13 punts for 93 yards and took 10 kickoffs back for 166 yards.
Vikings: Eric Sugarman, Minnesota’s vice president of sports medicine who directs the organization’s virus prevention plan, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said.
Sugarman said he and his family members quarantined themselves and began following the NFL’s appropriate protocols after testing positive over the weekend.
The Vikings said they’ve tested all individuals who’d recently been in close contact with Sugarman, who has begun his 15th season as the team’s head athletic trainer and his 24th year in the league.
Cowboys: Dallas receiver Jon’Vea Johnson is one of six NFL players placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
A source said Johnson was tested last Thursday with the rookies and first-year players and was informed of his positive result on Friday. Johnson, who has no symptoms and is believed to be asymptomatic, is expected to be retested again on Thursday.
The other players who tested positive are Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard, Baltimore Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell, Browns defensive back Jovante Moffatt and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Aleva Hifo.
Being placed on the list does not mean the players have tested positive for the coronavirus. It is possible for a player to be placed on the list due to potential exposure.
Bills: Buffalo released receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and offensive lineman Garrett McGhin a day before players were set to report for the start of training camp.
