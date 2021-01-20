NFL notes: LIons give Campbell six-year deal

Lions give Campbell six-year contract

The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell.

The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell will sign a six-year contract, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Campbell, 44, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player.

He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

Campbell, who played for the Lions from 2006 to 2008, is the first former player to lead the franchise since Hall of Famer and two-time NFL champion Joe Schmidt was Detroit’s coach from 1967 to 1972.

General manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia were fired in November. Patricia, a former New England defensive coordinator, was 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons as a first-time NFL head coach.