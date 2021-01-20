NFL notes: LIons give Campbell six-year deal

Lions give Campbell six-year contract
The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell.
The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell will sign a six-year contract, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Campbell, 44, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player.
He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015.
Campbell, who played for the Lions from 2006 to 2008, is the first former player to lead the franchise since Hall of Famer and two-time NFL champion Joe Schmidt was Detroit’s coach from 1967 to 1972.
General manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia were fired in November. Patricia, a former New England defensive coordinator, was 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons as a first-time NFL head coach.
The Lions finished 5-11 last season — their 13th season with double-digit losses this century — and have only one playoff victory since winning the 1957 NFL title.
Mahomes remains in concussion protocol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.
The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit with what Mahomes was able to do.
Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills.
— The Associated Press