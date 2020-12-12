NFL notes: Miami's top rusher Gaskin goes on virus list

Ownership of the Tennessee Titans is remaining with the Adams family with Susie Adams Smith agreeing to sell her share to the family-controlled KSA Industries Inc.

Amy Adams Strunk will hold a 50% share with the other 50% held by Kenneth Adams IV, Barclay Adams and Susan Lewis. Those three will continue as owners of the Titans with Adams Strunk continuing as controlling owner in a sale expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Financial details of the sale were not available.

The sale requires league approval and is expected to be on the agenda of Wednesday’s NFL owners meeting.

Elsewhere

Raiders: Johnathan Abram’s hard-hitting play is cutting into his salary. The second-year Las Vegas safety is appealing $80,000 in fines for two hits in a Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL.com reported.

Browns: Cleveland tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Ravens. Cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) and wideout KhaDarel Hodge were ruled out.