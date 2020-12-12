NFL notes: Miami's top rusher Gaskin goes on virus list

Miami Dolphins leading rusher Myles Gaskin went the COVID-19 list Saturday, a blow to the playoff-contending team on the eve of its game against Kansas City.
Running backs Matt Breida (COVID-19 list) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) were already sidelined. DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird are expected to get the bulk of the carries against the Chiefs.
Miami elevated running back Elijah McGuire for the game, along with tight end Chris Myarick and defensive end Tyshun Render.
The Dolphins rank last in the NFL with an average of 3.7 yards per carry.
In another coronavirus-development, Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen was placed on the COVID-19 list a day before he was expected to play a key role against Green Bay.
Detroit elevated defensive end Kareem Martin and offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad Saturday. Safety Bobby Price was also elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.
The Lions acquired Griffen from Dallas in October and he has 2½ sacks in five games.
Titans’ ownership stays in Adams family
Ownership of the Tennessee Titans is remaining with the Adams family with Susie Adams Smith agreeing to sell her share to the family-controlled KSA Industries Inc.
Amy Adams Strunk will hold a 50% share with the other 50% held by Kenneth Adams IV, Barclay Adams and Susan Lewis. Those three will continue as owners of the Titans with Adams Strunk continuing as controlling owner in a sale expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Financial details of the sale were not available.
The sale requires league approval and is expected to be on the agenda of Wednesday’s NFL owners meeting.
Elsewhere
Raiders: Johnathan Abram’s hard-hitting play is cutting into his salary. The second-year Las Vegas safety is appealing $80,000 in fines for two hits in a Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL.com reported.
Browns: Cleveland tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Ravens. Cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) and wideout KhaDarel Hodge were ruled out.
Cardinals: Arizona activated defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and cornerback Kevin Peterson from injured reserve while placing cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck) on IR. The team also downgraded kicker Zane Gonzalez to out for Sunday’s game against the Giants and elevated Mike Nugent from the practice squad.
Broncos: Denver guard Graham Glasgow (foot) was downgraded to out against Carolina on Sunday. Safety Trey Marshall (shin) and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (illness) also were downgraded to out. The team activated linebacker Derrek Tuszka from injured reserve.
Cowboys: Dallas center Tyler Biadasz was activated from injured reserve. The rookie starter was placed on IR after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 8. Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) were ruled out for Sunday against Cincinnati.
Titans: Tennessee safety Kenny Vaccaro (illness) is questionable against the Jaguars. The team also activated cornerback Kareem Orr from injured reserve and placed cornerback Breon Borders (hip) on injured reserve.
Jets: Cornerback Bless Austin and tight end Trevon Wesco were activated from the injured reserve list ahead of Sunday’s game against Seattle. Right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson went on IR after not practicing all week.