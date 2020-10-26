NFL notes: MRI confirms Beckham's torn ligament

CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. was in a much better place emotionally and physically. This was going to be the season he changed minds.
He was determined to make 2020 — and its many obstacles — a special year, re-establish himself as one of the NFL’s best players and lead the Browns back to the playoffs, along with with best friend and teammate Jarvis Landry.
Beckham won’t get the chance.
The star receiver’s second season with Cleveland ended on Monday after an MRI confirmed he sustained a torn left knee ligament in the opening minutes of Sunday’s 37-34 win over Cincinnati.
Beckham’s injury is a devastating personal blow and a potentially major setback to the Browns, who are off to their best start since 1994 and eyeing their first postseason appearance in 18 years.
They’ll have to get there without Beckham.
“Obviously, it’s a big loss,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a huge part of what we do, so now we just have to huddle up and find some different ways and find some different people and put them in that role. ... I’m sick for Odell.”
The three-time Pro Bowler was injured when his left leg buckled while he was trying to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield‘s first pass was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips.
An MRI taken Monday in Cleveland confirmed the diagnosis of the torn ACL, an injury that typically requires nine months to one year of recovery time. The team said Beckham will be placed on injured reserve, but Stefanski did not have a timetable on when he will have surgery.
On what became his final play of 2020, Beckham, who was slowed last season by a core muscle injury, was chasing Phillips down the sideline when his leg got twisted awkwardly. He immediately grabbed it, was taken directly to the locker room and didn’t return.
The Browns (5-2) played well without Beckham, who for all his talent hasn’t been able to make a strong connection with Mayfield since arriving in a blockbuster trade from the New York Giants before last season. The three-time Pro Bowler played most of 2019 with an injury that required offseason surgery.
After Beckham went out Sunday, Mayfield completed 21 consecutive passes and threw five TD passes — matching a franchise record — as the Browns outlasted Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Mayfield was also without injured running back Nick Chubb, tight end Austin Hooper and Landry played with a broken rib. But the third-year QB had one of his best games by making plays with rookie tight end Harrison Bryant (two TDs), Rashard Higgins (six catches) and rookie receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who entered the game without a catch and grabbed Mayfield’s winning TD pass with 11 seconds left.
Seattle’s Carson likely to miss S.F. game
The results are in on an MRI on the foot of Seahawks running back Chris Carson.
And while they didn’t reveal an injury that would endanger Carson’s season, they did show that Carson has a midfoot sprain and almost certainly will miss at least Sunday’s game against the 49ers.
A source confirmed to The Seattle Times the initial report of Carson’s prognosis from the NFL Network. The hope is Carson at most will miss one or two games.
Carson was injured in the first half of Sunday night’s 37-34 overtime loss at Arizona after playing 15 snaps and rushing six times for 34 yards, including a 10-yard run on the first series that helped set up Seattle’s first touchdown.
Carlos Hyde took over the bulk of the duties, with Carson sidelined and had season highs of 68 yards on 15 carries including a 24-yard touchdown.
Injuries thinning Panthers’ defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Injuries are catching up with Carolina’s’ defense.
A unit that was young and thin to begin with has regressed during the past two weeks after making solid strides during a three-game winning streak when it limited opponents to a combined 53 points.
Injuries are a big reason.
Carolina recently lost two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle and team co-captain Kawann Short to a season-ending shoulder injury. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) and safety Juston Burris (ribs) have been placed on short-term injured reserve. Cornerback Rasul Douglas was added to the COVID-19/reserve list and did not play Sunday in Carolina’s 27-24 loss to New Orleans.
That’s four starters out — and top cornerback Donte Jackson has been in and out of the lineup with a toe injury.
Jaguars’ owner still backing Marrone
JACKSONVILLE , Fla. — Doug Marrone‘s job is safe for now.
Jacksonville owner Shad Khan spared Marrone following the team’s sixth consecutive loss, a 39-29 setback at the Los Angeles Chargers in which the Jaguars tied an NFL record by allowing at least 30 points in six straight games.
The Jaguars (1-6) showed enough fight against the Chargers — they led 29-22 late in the third quarter — for Khan to stick with Marrone into the team’s bye week and quite possibly through the end of the season.
“I think that any time you’re losing like this and you’re not performing well on Sundays, I think it’s naive. It can happen,” Marrone said. “I just work and do the best job I can for the coaches and players. …
“That’s just what this game is: work as hard as you possibly can, and at the end of the day, you have to hold your head up high knowing that you did everything you possibly could to try to win games while at the same time know that you did your best for the coaches and the players.”
Marrone is 24-34 in three-plus seasons in Jacksonville, falling a few plays shy of the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2017 and then miring mostly in mediocrity since. The Jaguars have dropped 12 of their past 15, including 10 by double digits.