NFL notes: MRI confirms Giants' loss of Barkley

Wilson and Newton claimed the spotlight in a prime time showcase. Wilson led Seattle to a 35-23 lead with less than 5 minutes left.

But Newton took over the final minutes and another Seahawks-Patriots matchup was decided in the closing moments on a play snapped at the 1.

Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments. They reached the 1 on a pass to N’Keal Harry with 3 seconds left. On the final play, Newton tried to run power to the left, but was upended by Collier in the biggest play of his young career. Newton, who had two rushing touchdowns in the game, never got close to the goal line.

Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards. It was his fourth career game with five touchdown passes.

Wilson became the first QB in Seahawks history to throw at least four TDs in consecutive games after he had four TD tosses in Week 1 against Atlanta.

Bosa’s torn ACL confirmed by tests

Medical tests confirmed that San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa tore the ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s 31-13 win at the New York Jets.