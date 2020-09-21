NFL notes: MRI confirms Giants' loss of Barkley

An MRI confirmed the New York Giants’ worst fears Monday: Saquon Barkley tore the ACL in his right knee in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears and is out for the season.
Barkley was prepared for the devastating diagnosis, scrubbing his Instagram account of all posts but one: a Jan. 26 tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
The message appeared to be that Barkley plans to channel Bryant’s famed “Mamba Mentality” in attacking his rehab by outworking the next man and dominating the task at hand.
The Giants are bringing in former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman for a visit and workout, according to a source.
Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman and Eli Penny are the only healthy running backs on the Giants’ active roster, and they have Rod Smith on their practice squad.
Seahawks lose Irvin, Blair in win over Pats
The season is finished for Seattle Seahawks linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin as the NFL Network reported Monday he tore his ACL in Sunday night’s 35-30 win over the New England Patriots.
Irvin was injured on a play with 4:04 left in the game.
Irvin appeared to confirm the news of the worst with a tweet Monday afternoon stating “I guess I am human after all.”
Irvin’s loss is a significant blow for a team whose pass rush ranks as maybe its biggest question mark.
In the same game, Seahawks defensive back Marqiuse Blair also suffered a torn ACL, sidelining him for the season.
Blair was injured early in the second quarter when he collided with teammate K.J. Wright while tackling Patriots running back Sony Michel.
Blair, the 47th overall pick of the 2019 draft out of Utah, had emerged as the team’s starting nickel back after playing last year in a reserve safety role.
The nickel corner spot will for now be filled by second-year player Ugo Amadi, who stepped in Sunday night when Blair was injured and finished with eight unassisted tackles, one for a loss.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, a former Collegiate standout, continued his sizzling start, throwing five more touchdown passes, and second-year defensive end L.J. Collier made the play that assured those five TD tosses came in a victory.
Collier stuffed Cam Newton at the 1-yard line on the final play, and the Seattle held off New England.
Wilson and Newton claimed the spotlight in a prime time showcase. Wilson led Seattle to a 35-23 lead with less than 5 minutes left.
But Newton took over the final minutes and another Seahawks-Patriots matchup was decided in the closing moments on a play snapped at the 1.
Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments. They reached the 1 on a pass to N’Keal Harry with 3 seconds left. On the final play, Newton tried to run power to the left, but was upended by Collier in the biggest play of his young career. Newton, who had two rushing touchdowns in the game, never got close to the goal line.
Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards. It was his fourth career game with five touchdown passes.
Wilson became the first QB in Seahawks history to throw at least four TDs in consecutive games after he had four TD tosses in Week 1 against Atlanta.
Bosa’s torn ACL confirmed by tests
Medical tests confirmed that San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa tore the ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s 31-13 win at the New York Jets.
His was the worst of four knee injuries sustained on MetLife Stadium’s suspect, synthetic surface. Solomon Thomas is feared to have torn his left knee’s ACL, too. Raheem Mostert (MCL sprain) is most likely out for Sunday’s return trip to New York to face the Giants, and fellow running back Tevin Coleman will miss multiple weeks, ESPN reported.
Coach Kyle Shanahan has not ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo from playing against the Giants, even though a high ankle sprain forced him out at halftime. Nick Mullens replaced Garoppolo and would start Sunday if Garoppolo can’t.
To compensate for the loss of Bosa and Thomas, as well as last week’s neck spasms that sidelined Dee Ford, the 49ers will sign defensive end Ziggy Ansah to a one-year deal.
The Niners are also dealing with injuries to defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (thigh) that also came during Sunday’s game.
The 49ers already have played without All-Pro tight end George Kittle, star cornerback Richard Sherman, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel, Ford and starting center Weston Richburg.
The 49ers contacted the NFL on Monday about the conditions of the playing surface at MetLife Stadium in the wake of Sunday’s injuries.
The new artificial surface was used in a game for the second time on Sunday. The 49ers players complained before the game that the turf was “sticky.”
San Francisco general manager John Lynch contacted Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, on Monday about the condition of the field. The Niners will play again at MetLife Stadium on Sunday when they visit the New York Giants.
Vikings lose Barr for rest of season
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle, coach Mike Zimmer said Monday.
Barr was hurt before halftime of Minnesota’s loss Sunday at Indianapolis, and Zimmer said the seventh-year pro would be placed on injured reserve.
Barr has not missed more than four games in any of his previous NFL seasons since the Vikings drafted him out of UCLA with the ninth pick in 2014.
McCaffrey expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain.
The back said that the injury occurred near the end of the third quarter of Sunday’s loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He to tried to play on it, but realized after scoring his second touchdown with 13:30 remaining that the injury getting worse.
The All-Pro running back was removed from the game in the fourth quarter following the touchdown and backup Mike Davis filled his spot.
Davis played the final three series and will be the team’s starting back in McCaffrey’s absence.
Broncos’ Sutton out for rest of season
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos star receiver Courtland Sutton will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in Denver’s 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The source said an MRI on Monday confirmed fears the Pro Bowl receiver suffered a significant injury that would sideline him for the remainder of 2020.
The same source said the news on quarterback Drew Lock was better. He’s expected to be listed week to week after jamming his right shoulder on a sack Sunday. He was in a sling after the game, where he was replaced by backup Jeff Driskel.
Sutton was making his season debut at Pittsburgh after missing the opener with a sprained A.C. joint in his right shoulder that he sustained in practice 48 hours after Miller’s injury.
Sutton had three receptions for 66 yards before getting hurt.
Ankle sprain sidelines Jets WR Perriman
NEW YORK — New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman could be sidelined for a week or two after spraining his left ankle against San Francisco on Sunday.
Perriman left the game midway through the second quarter and didn’t return.
“He may miss a game or possibly two,” coach Adam Gase said.
The Jets are at Indianapolis next Sunday and then have a short week with a Thursday night game at home against Denver.
The Jets could also be without center Connor McGovern, who left the game after injuring a hamstring and is considered “week to week” by Gase. He was replaced by Josh Andrews, who could get the start against his former team if McGovern can’t play.
In other injuries, cornerback Quincy Wilson is in the concussion protocol, and cornerback Arthur Maulet is dealing with a groin strain.
Colts’ Hooker suffers torn Achilles tendon
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have played two games and lost two starters with torn Achilles tendons.
Coach Frank Reich said safety Malik Hooker would miss the rest of this season after tearing his Achilles in Sunday’s 28-11 victory, the same injury running back Marlon Mack suffered on opening day.
Hooker limped off the field early in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-11 victory.
The Ohio State alumnus missed the final nine games of his rookie season with a knee injury and five more games over the next two years. Now, the first player general manager Chris Ballard ever drafted, at No. 15 overall in 2017, could have played his final down for the Colts (1-1).
Lynn backs Taylor despite Herbert’s play
Coach Anthony Lynn did a good job throughout the offseason and training camp of installing former Virginia Tech star Tyrod Taylor as the Los Angeles Chargers’ starting quarterback — even after Justin Herbert was taken with the sixth overall pick in April’s draft.
But after Herbert came on as a last-minute starter and threw for 311 yards in Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City, Lynn has the makings of a quarterback controversy on his hands.
The coach tried to squelch any sense of a competition by saying: “Tyrod Taylor 100% is our quarterback.” Lynn said Taylor was in the team’s building Monday, but didn’t have any update on his status for the upcoming week.
“The veteran QB gives us the best chance to win. I know what to expect from him and know what we are going to get done,” Lynn said. “Justin stepped up and gave us a chance. I’m really excited about Justin, but I want to put him out there when he’s ready. He’s a rookie and has a lot to learn about.”
Herbert found out less than a minute before kickoff that he was going to get his first NFL start after Taylor couldn’t play due to complications from a chest injury. Instead of being fazed, Herbert became the ninth quarterback since the merger to post a 300-yard game in his debut and was the first in 66 years to rush and pass for a touchdown in the first half of his first game.
Prosecutors’ call likely clears Kraft
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida prosecutors said they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts, making it likely that misdemeanor charges against him and other customers will be dropped.
Prosecutors decided that if they challenged last month’s Florida 4th District Court of Appeal decision to the state Supreme Court and lost, it could have “broader, negative implications” on future law enforcement investigations, the Florida attorney general’s office said.
The 4th District ruling found that Jupiter police violated the rights of Kraft and the others when they secretly installed video cameras inside massage rooms at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in early 2019 and banned their use at trial.