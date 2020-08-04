NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon, a source familiar with the agreement between the league and the players told The Associated Press.
There also are opt-out provisions for players who experience emergency or extenuating circumstances during the season due to the coronavirus, the source said.
Those provisions would cover a player with a severe family situation related to COVID-19 or if he is diagnosed with a high-risk condition after Thursday’s deadline.
Any player who opts out and is in the high-risk category will receive a $350,000 stipend for 2020, with his contract paused. Players in the voluntary opt-out category will get $150,000 in the form of an advance on a contract.
Another person with direct knowledge of the agreement between the league and the players’ union said that relief in the 2020 salary cap is being provided to the 32 teams. If a player opts out, his contract is paused for a season. Any signing bonus that was being applied to the salary cap in 2020 now will be delayed a year.
So, if a player signed a four-year contract with a $16 million signing bonus, the bonus normally would be applied against the cap at $4 million per season for four years. But the $4 million for 2020 will not be applied for another year, even though the player has collected his full bonus.
Already, more than four dozen players have opted out of playing because of the pandemic. By not applying any signing bonuses to 2020, several million dollars could be freed for signing new players.
Players who announced Tuesday they will not play in 2020 include:
Miami Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns,
- who noted family concerns with a baby boy on the way. A Miami native and former University of Miami wideout, Hurns returned to the city in 2019 when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. His 32 receptions for 416 yards and two scores were enough to earn him a two-year extension from the team, but that deal will now toll to 2021.
Cleveland defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Browns in March after spending three seasons with Cincinnati. Billings is the third Cleveland player who has chosen not to play, following guard Drew Forbes and tackle Drake Dorbeck. The Browns also placed wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley
- on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Skai Moore
- , a backup and special teams player the past two season.
Lions say Stafford’s
test was false positive
The Detroit Lions said Tuesday that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had a false-positive test that forced him onto the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Detroit cornerback Justin Coleman, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, was also activated on Tuesday.
Giants re-sign top sacker
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants re-signed linebacker Markus Golden, their leader in sacks last season.
Golden’s contract is a one-year tender for $5.1 million.
Golden was a free agent in the offseason who went unsigned. The Giants placed a unrestricted free agent tender on him after the draft and when he did not sign with another team by the first day of training camp, New York regained exclusive rights to his services for this season.
Golden had 10 sacks in 2019, more than twice the total of any other Giants defender.
The Giants removed one player but added another to the COVID-19 list. Wideout David Sills, who was added to the list a week ago, returned to the team. Second-year linebacker Josiah Tauaefa was placed on the list.
Minshew off COVID-19 list
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Quarterback Gardner Minshew was taken off Jacksonville’s COVID-19 list after being placed there on Sunday because of close contact with a teammate who had tested positive.
Minshew was forced to quarantine for two days.
Minshew went on the COVID-19 list long with three teammates, including close friends and former roommates Michael Walker and Andrew Wingard. Minshew and Wingard were cleared Tuesday morning after they received the second of two negative tests. Walker remains on the list.
Hall deal is negated
LAS VEGAS — The trade that sent defensive tackle P.J. Hall from Las Vegas to Minnesota for a conditional draft pick has been negated after Hall failed a physical with the Vikings.
Minnesota had agreed Monday to send a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Raiders for Hall. The Vikings sent him back to the Raiders on Tuesday and he was then waived by Las Vegas.
