NFL notes: Pats back at practice after tackling virus

Bill Murray, a defensive tackle on the team’s practice squad, also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. New England’s three players on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list are second-most behind only Tennessee, which has had 23 positive tests within the organization.

The Patriots returned no positive tests Saturday and were cleared by the league to resume in-person team activities.

Amid the growing outbreak of positive tests in the Titans’ facilities, the NFL rescheduled last Sunday’s game between Tennessee and Pittsburgh to Week 7. The league also bumped the Titans’ upcoming game against Buffalo from Sunday to Tuesday.

With back-to-back postponements themselves, the Patriots will be playing their second straight Monday night game and are now scheduled to have four Monday games this season — the most they have had since 2011.

Elsewhere

Jets: Le’Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for New York.

The star running back was activated Saturday from the injured reserve list and he will be eligible to play for the Jets on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.