NFL notes: Pats back at practice after tackling virus

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots were forced to prepare for two opponents this week — the Denver Broncos, and COVID-19.
A handful of positive tests — including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore — led to the closure of the Patriots’ facilities for three days and the postponement of Sunday’s scheduled home game against Denver to Monday night.
New England was able to return to the practice field Saturday for a walk-through — its only opportunity all week to meet in person and scheme for the Broncos.
“We’re literally taking this — I wouldn’t even say day by day, it’s more hour by hour,” coach Bill Belichick said. “We’ll continue to move forward, but at the same time know that we have to be ready to change, adjust and adapt as the situation calls for.”
Newton tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of last week’s showdown at Kansas City, leading the league to move the game from Sunday night to Monday. On Wednesday, Gilmore confirmed his diagnosis on Wednesday in a post on social media.
Neither practiced on Saturday and Belichick would not speculate on their availability for Monday’s game.
“I’m not getting into a bunch of hypotheticals,” Belichick said.
Bill Murray, a defensive tackle on the team’s practice squad, also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. New England’s three players on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list are second-most behind only Tennessee, which has had 23 positive tests within the organization.
The Patriots returned no positive tests Saturday and were cleared by the league to resume in-person team activities.
Amid the growing outbreak of positive tests in the Titans’ facilities, the NFL rescheduled last Sunday’s game between Tennessee and Pittsburgh to Week 7. The league also bumped the Titans’ upcoming game against Buffalo from Sunday to Tuesday.
With back-to-back postponements themselves, the Patriots will be playing their second straight Monday night game and are now scheduled to have four Monday games this season — the most they have had since 2011.
Elsewhere
Jets: Le’Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for New York.
The star running back was activated Saturday from the injured reserve list and he will be eligible to play for the Jets on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.
Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo.
With Jets quarterback Sam Darnold out for the game with a sprained right shoulder, Joe Flacco will start against Arizona.
The Jets also released linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Josh Malone. Ogletree had three tackles in two games, including one start, after being signed to the practice squad in Week 1.
Malone caught four passes for 16 yards in four games, and averaged 20 yards on seven kickoff returns.
49ers: San Francisco promoted cornerback Jamar Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Niners also said that defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah (torn pectoral) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (knee, hip) have been placed on injure reserve.
Ansah is expected to miss the rest of the season. Williams is expected back later this season.
Jaguars: Jacksonville will be without its best pass rusher at Houston on Sunday.
Defensive end Josh Allen, who has two of the team’s four sacks this season, was downgraded to out and did make the trip Saturday. Allen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.
Rookie K’Lavon Chaisson or Dawuane Smoot is expected to start in Allen’s place.
Chiefs: Kansas City activated cornerback Bashaud Breeland to the roster and placed rookie defensive end Mike Danna (hamstring) on the injured reserve list.
Breeland was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.
Rams: The NFL fined Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey $15,625 for his role in a fight with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate after last Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium.
Tate was not fined. Ramsey and Tate scuffled on the field after the Rams’ 17-9 victory. Coaches, players and support personnel pulled them apart.