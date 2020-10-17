NFL notes: Pats back at work as virus spreads around league

The New England Patriots went back to work Saturday, one day after a fifth player tested positive for COVID-19 and one day before their twice-postponed game against Denver.
A Patriots spokesman said the team would proceed with its walk-through, but all meetings would be virtual.
The Broncos had coronavirus news of their own Saturday. Running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive and won’t make the trip to New England. He is in isolation and has no symptoms.
The game against the Broncos, originally scheduled for Oct. 11 and then pushed back one day, was rescheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. after a fourth positive test.
The Patriots canceled practice Friday and later placed center James Ferentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Four earlier positive tests included those taken by quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year, and Newton returned to practice this week for the first time since testing positive. Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Oct. 5 after his Oct. 2 positive test. He was activated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Gilmore, who tested positive Oct. 7, was activated Thursday.
Defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who tested positive on Oct. 11, was joined on the list by Ferentz.
The Broncos haven’t played since Oct. 1. If they play Sunday, they’ll have had 16 days between games, one day longer than Tennessee’s layoff before the Titans beat Buffalo on Tuesday night following the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, which affected two dozen members of the organization.
Denver’s layoff is the longest in the league since 2001, when the NFL postponed all games on the weekend following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Three teams — the Saints, Steelers and Buccaneers — had byes when play resumed a week later, so they all had 20 days between games that year. Of those three, only the Steelers won in their return to action.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis had four positive tests that came up negative upon retesting. The Falcons returned to their facility one day after abandoning it because of a second positive test.
Cleveland, which plays the Colts on Sunday, had zero positive tests Friday. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was ill and sent home Thursday and not allowed to practice Friday, had his second negative test in 24 hours. That cleared him to play Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and was joined there Saturday by defensive end John Cominsky.
Carolina placed guard/center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list five days after he played against Atlanta.
Baltimore placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL.com reported. Williams came in close contact with an infected person but has not tested positive for COVID-19.
Chiefs rule out Watkins vs. Bills
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will play Monday’s game against Buffalo without wide receiver Sammy Watkins after ruling him out for Week 6.
The designation doesn’t come as a surprise because Watkins missed three straight days of practice. Watkins injured his hamstring in Week 5 and was unable to finish the game.
Second-year pro Mecole Hardman is expected to step in for Watkins.
Starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz was a surprise addition to Saturday’s injury report. Schwartz showed up as questionable because of a back injury despite the Chiefs indicating he went through a full practice.
Left guard Kelechi Osemele, who suffered torn tendons in both knees against Las Vegas in Week 5, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, clearing roster space for the addition of running back Le’Veon Bell. Veteran Mike Remmers is expected to start in Osemele’s place, but could kick out to right tackle with second-year swing offensive lineman Nick Allegretti filling in at guard depending on Schwartz’s status.
Bills tight end Dawson Knox (calf) was ruled out after he missed all three days of practice.
Gordon won’t play
Denver will be without running back Melvin Gordon on Sunday.
Gordon, who was listed as questionable, has been ruled out.
On Friday, Gordon came down with a non-COVID- 19 illness, which forced him to miss practice. Saturday’s news caps a rocky week for Gordon, who was charged with a DUI in Denver on Tuesday night.
The good news for the Broncos is that they will getting back running back Phillip Lindsay on Sunday. Lindsay, who hasn’t played since Week 1, was activated from injured reserve this week after recovering from a toe injury.
Meanwhile, the Broncos released quarterback Blake Bortles.
Elsewhere
Colts: Indianapolis activated defensive tackle Sheldon Day from injured reserve and is set to make his debut with the team on Sunday.
Cardinals: Arizona placed guard J.R. Sweezy (elbow) and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) on injured reserve.