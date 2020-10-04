NFL notes: Pats-Chiefs game reset for Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium has been rescheduled to Monday night, the NFL confirmed Sunday.
The Chiefs-Patriots game, originally set for Sunday afternoon, will kick off at 7:05 p.m. (Eastern time) and air on CBS. ESPN’s Monday Night Football game, Falcons vs. Packers, will kick off at 8:50 p.m.
The Chiefs game was postponed from Sunday because of positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, the NFL announced Saturday morning.
New England on Saturday placed starting quarterback Cam Newton, who has been ruled out against the Chiefs, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while the Chiefs moved quarterback Jordan Ta’amu on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
Both teams endured more tests in the wake of Saturday’s positive results before a decision was made to play Monday night.
“Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing,” the NFL said.
The two teams will go through another round of testing Monday morning, ESPN reported.
The NFL moved the Titans-Steelers game originally scheduled for Week 4 to Week 7 after the Titans experienced positive COVID-19 tests in the wake of playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
Another Tennessee player and another staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, putting the Titans’ outbreak at 20 cases with 18 positive tests since Tuesday.
RBs Chubb, Ekeler
top injury list
Two of the NFL’s top running backs this season are facing uncertain futures after being forced to leave games early with injuries on Sunday.
Cleveland halfback Nick Chubb, who is fourth in the league in rushing entering the week, sustained a knee injury. Los Angeles Chargers back Austin Ekeler, who was eighth, was carted off with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury.
Chubb was injured in the first quarter when his right leg was rolled up on by a pair of opposing linemen engaged with each other. He limped to the locker room. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb will have an MRI. He did not know the extent of the injury.
The Browns ran for 307 yards and three TDs despite losing Chubb.
Ekeler left a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the first quarter after hurting his hamstring as he broke a tackle in the flat. He had trouble getting into the cart on the sideline.
“The way he limped off the field it was pretty bad,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.
Tampa Bay’s win over the Chargers did not come without injury. Tight end O.J. Howard was lost to an Achilles tendon injury, while running backs LeSean McCoy (ankle) and Kenjon Barner (concussion) did not finish.
There were a couple of other injuries in the Browns’ win over Dallas.
Browns receiver KhaDarel Hodge hurt his hamstring in pregame warmups and did not play. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi left with an abdominal injury. Cowboys center Joe Looney injured his right knee on the game’s first offensive play and not return. He was replaced by rookie Tyler Biadasz.
In other injury news:
Saints-Lions: New Orleans lost offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) and receiver-returner Deonte Harris (undisclosed) against Detroit. Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant aggravated a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Nick Williams left with a shoulder injury.
Vikings-Texans: Houston tight end Jordan Akins was knocked out of a game against Minnesota with a concussion. Vikings safety Harrison Smith was ejected for a leaping helmet-to-helmet hit on the play.
Panthers: Carolina Panthers lost cornerback Eli Apple to a hamstring injury in its win over Arizona.
Jaguars-Bengals: Jacksonville lost more than a game in Cincinnati. Cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), tight end Tyler Eifert (concussion) and cornerback D.J. Hayden (hamstring) all left the game. Bengals receiver A.J. Green left with a wrist injury.
Bills-Raiders: Buffalo cornerback Levi Wallace was ruled out after suffering a left ankle injury in the first half against Las Vegas. Raiders defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (rib) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (shoulder) left the game.
Colts: Indianapolis lost linebacker Darius Leonard against Chicago with a groin injury.
Cowboys: Dallas right tackle La’el Collins will have season-ending surgery on an ailing hip that has kept him out since the start of training camp. Collins was placed on injured reserve with the hope of returning at some point, but his health hasn’t improved.