NFL notes: Pats-Chiefs game reset for Monday night

Another Tennessee player and another staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, putting the Titans’ outbreak at 20 cases with 18 positive tests since Tuesday.

RBs Chubb, Ekeler

top injury list

Two of the NFL’s top running backs this season are facing uncertain futures after being forced to leave games early with injuries on Sunday.

Cleveland halfback Nick Chubb, who is fourth in the league in rushing entering the week, sustained a knee injury. Los Angeles Chargers back Austin Ekeler, who was eighth, was carted off with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury.

Chubb was injured in the first quarter when his right leg was rolled up on by a pair of opposing linemen engaged with each other. He limped to the locker room. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb will have an MRI. He did not know the extent of the injury.

The Browns ran for 307 yards and three TDs despite losing Chubb.